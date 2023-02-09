Eversons recognition family.JPEG

The Waconia Chamber of Commerce recognized the Everson family as “trailblazers” at the annual chamber meeting on Jan. 26. (Photo courtesy of the chamber)

The Waconia Chamber of Commerce tended to business and celebrated local business at its annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The organization recognized outgoing board directors, welcomed new board members, and shared highlights from last year and plans for 2023.

