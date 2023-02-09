The Waconia Chamber of Commerce tended to business and celebrated local business at its annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The organization recognized outgoing board directors, welcomed new board members, and shared highlights from last year and plans for 2023.
Chamber President Christine Fenner also presented a Chamber Legacy Award to Everson’s Hardware Hank for its 50-plus years of serving customers and its contributions to the community. The family-owned hardware store has been in business since 1966.
Fenner called Everson’s a “trailblazer during the pandemic,” supportive of Chamber-school partnerships like the business entrepreneurship class, and in bringing the community together through celebrations like the 10th Street opening last year and in-store events. Fenner also noted that patriarch Ron Everson is former Chamber president and helped start Waconia’s July 4th fireworks celebration.
Departing Chamber board directors recognized for their service include Laura Falk of Smothers and Falk Realty Group; Matt Bergmann of Laketown Electric; and Andy Strong of Waconia Dodge Chrysler JEEP. Also, outgoing Board Chair Todd Hahn of Hometown Bank, who passed the gavel to new Chair Kelly Dohm of Melchert, Hubert Sjodin. Allen Cole of Island View Golf Club will be the incoming board chair.
New board members selected include Khuzana DeVaan, Southview Elementary principal with Waconia Public Schools; Jennifer Keading of Keading Architecture; and Kathryn Schroeder of Cabinetworks Group. Mona Platt of SLS will continue as treasurer.
Fenner noted that 27 new members joined the Waconia Chamber in 2022 (some new businesses are highlighted below) and that the organization is now 280 members strong. Among some other highlights from last year: a full slate of Chamber-led community events such as Nickle Dickle Day, Waconia Christmas tree lighting, and Scarecrow Tour; issuance of $75,000 in “Chamber bucks” to support local businesses; Chamber ambassador visits and ribbon cuttings; and advocacy and partnerships to help businesses thrive and secure the right talent.
The Chamber also developed a new website in 2022. The site destinatrionwaconia.org had 96,000 page visits last year. The Chamber has 14,300 Facebook followers.
Fenner highlighted that 2023 goals focus on areas which she termed as follows:
Community connections, such as social media outreach and other communications.
Waconia prosperity, which includes efforts to highlight and support the success of local businesses, such as ribbon cuttings, Chamber bucks, local promotions, chamber luncheons and networking events, and legislative advocacy through the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
Talent forward to support talent development and hiring, which include programs like teachers in the workplace, and partnerships with local construction and manufacturing companies and schools. Last year, the school partnership included a “signing day,” award of three scholarships, and an expo/career fair that featured 81 businesses.
Destination Waconia, highlighting Waconia as the “best place to live, work and play” through maps, tourism packets and various communications channels
State of the City
New Mayor Nicole Waldron shared her first “state of the city” remarks at last Thursday’s Waconia Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. She also introduced new Chamber liaison and council member Jeff Grengs after having served in that role for four years, as well as other council members and city leaders.
Among information Waldron highlighted was an update on the downtown infrastructure project planned for 2023-2024 (see related story on these pages). Also, city plans to break ground later this year on a new 26,000 square-foot fire station on 10th Street behind the Ford dealership.
As one of the fastest growing communities in the state, Waldron noted that the city issued 1,800 building permits in 2022, including 388 for new housing units, also authorized a number of commercial developments.
Waldron also highlighted some new city financial programs to assist start-up businesses and those seeking to remodel or expand. More details about those are available from the city and will be highlighted at the February Chamber luncheon.
Business moves in 2022
New automotive-related businesses, retail shop changes and new services were among the new entrants to the Waconia market in 2022. Here’s a glimpse.
Sota Shine, 740 Marketplace Drive, is a locally owned and operated express car wash that opened in early 2022. Sota Shine offers single car washes and an unlimited wash club.
Another car wash called Tidal Wave Auto Spa is under construction on the property at 564 Olive Street South.
Other new automotive businesses include AutoZone auto parts store at 820 Marketplace and Minneglass specializing in auto glass repair.
Completion and opening of the new American Legion Post 150 clubroom at 4 Main Street also meant a retail move for Shop Chicks, which opened at 113 West Main Street last May.
Other moves included Trending Upward Thrift Shoppe which relocated in October from its church home on Highway 5 to a new downtown location at 141 West First Street. The new store has expanded space and shopping hours.
Waconia’s newest retail spot, Nice Shirt Co. at 17 West First Street, features Waconia Wildcat apparel, other local apparel, locally made pottery, and a variety of gift items. Owner Brooke Struck designs all the graphics seen on the apparel.
