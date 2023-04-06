Chambers of commerce by their own directives are resources for business. On March 23, the Waconia Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon with speakers on resources and grants to help local businesses grow.
Waconia City Administrator Shane Fineran outlined economic development programs available through the city. Lee Hall, CEO of entrepreneur-focused non-profit NextStage, presented an overview of what resources are available when folks are ready to start a business.
The city of Waconia has a longstanding revolving loan program for up to $150,000 to assist in financing equipment, construction, acquisition, and remodeling projects. The city council also approved three new programs to support the downtown business core, commercial and industrial sectors, and small business start-ups, Fineran explained.
One is a façade improvement grant program with a 50/50 matching grant of up to $5,000 for exterior façade improvements in the downtown core. The second is a small business start-up grant program with up to $5,000 for new retail, food and/or beverage service in the downtown. The third is the Waconia Works loan program with up to $50,000 in low interest loans for commercial and industrial projects in the city. That program is similar to the revolving load fund, but with fewer collateral requirements for entry.
New or expanding businesses also can get help with utility trunk fee charges by extending payments through the city’s trunk fee deferral program.
Additional details on each of the programs are available on the city website waconia.org, or by contacting Fineran at 952-442-3100, or email at sfineran@waconia.org.
Residents or businesses seeking to operate in the county also can get free business planning help through Next Stage, a partnership with the Carver County Community Development Agency since 2012. NextStage also can help develop loan-ready financial packages and even offer direct loans and participate with other commercial lenders, CEO Hall told the business audience.
Business leaders also heard from Public Services Director Craig Eldred with an update on phase one of an upcoming major downtown infrastructure project that has been covered on these pages. The project this year includes improvements on Main Street from Maple Street to Olive and a portion of Olive almost to West First Street. The project also will include new streetlighting and amenities.
Eldred’s talk covered the scope of work, detour routes, business and pedestrian access and the schedule for construction. Key upcoming dates for the project are bid reviews April 17 and anticipated construction start in mid-May. The work will be completed in phases and is expected to carry through the summer with completion slated in September. The cost of the project is currently estimated at $4.2 million to $4.5 million.
Businesses are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire to help plan for construction. The questionnaire, a project overview and contact information are available on the Downtown Reconstruction Project page on the city website at waconia.org.
