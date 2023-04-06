Fineran speaking to Chamber 2.jpg

Waconia City Administrator Shane Fineran speaks to business leaders at the recent Chamber luncheon. (Photo courtesy Waconia Chamber of Commerce)

Chambers of commerce by their own directives are resources for business. On March 23, the Waconia Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon with speakers on resources and grants to help local businesses grow.

Waconia City Administrator Shane Fineran outlined economic development programs available through the city. Lee Hall, CEO of entrepreneur-focused non-profit NextStage, presented an overview of what resources are available when folks are ready to start a business.

