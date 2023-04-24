CentralHSHCP2edited.jpg

Students from Central recently visited Heartland Corn Products. (Submitted photo)

Sixteen students from Central High School in Norwood Young America toured Heartland Corn Products recently to learn about ethanol production.

“We appreciate students from Central High School taking time out of their schedules to learn more about ethanol production and the advantages it provides as a source of transportation fuel. Our industry plays an important role in our state’s economy by strengthening rural economies, providing savings at the pump, reducing carbon emissions and contributing to energy independence,” said Gary Anderson, CEO of Heartland Corn Products.

