Sixteen students from Central High School in Norwood Young America toured Heartland Corn Products recently to learn about ethanol production.
“We appreciate students from Central High School taking time out of their schedules to learn more about ethanol production and the advantages it provides as a source of transportation fuel. Our industry plays an important role in our state’s economy by strengthening rural economies, providing savings at the pump, reducing carbon emissions and contributing to energy independence,” said Gary Anderson, CEO of Heartland Corn Products.
During the tour, the students learned about the various processes of ethanol production. This included incoming grain grading, grain handling, fermentation, grain storage, dried distillers grain production and storage, liquefaction and ethanol storage and shipment.
The tour was organized by the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels). Heartland Corn Products is a member of MN Bio-Fuels.
The students who participated in the tour were from grades nine to 12 and were from the school’s small engines class.
Jim Mesik, agriculture teacher at Central High School, accompanied his students during the tour.
“This tour helped my students see how countless acres of corn raised in our area can be used to help us meet our fuel needs. They learned about environmental and economic benefits and how their choices as fuel consumers are important,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.