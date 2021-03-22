Central School’s Small Gas Engines class recently had the chance to tour the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) and Heartland Corn Products site in Winthrop. This is a yearly trip, though due to COVID there was one caveat this year: the tour had to be virtual. While a bit different, students still got the chance to learn about ethanol production, its uses, and the benefits of it in daily life.
“Normally we get to tour the site, ask questions, that sort of thing,” said Jim Mesik, agriculture teacher at Central High School. “This year, the kids got to see a virtual tour via YouTube and have a Zoom interview with the CEO.”
Mesik’s current class is made up of 11 students, grades 10 through 12. Small Gas Engines is exactly how it sounds; learning about the building, operating, and maintenance of small engines. As part of this, students get the chance to learn about fuel, including petrol and ethanol and their various uses.
Since ethanol makes up a decent amount of our normal fuel, it’s not surprising that learning about what goes into it is part of the class. Students also had the chance to learn about Heartland and MN Bio-Fuels as companies, as they work with local farmers to source their corn.
They also learned about how the corn in processed and made into ethanol as well as ethanol’s uses. Most gas has up to 10 percent ethanol, with an option for a higher percentage for cars designed to do so. Older vehicles can’t take too much as once, but it does work as a sustainable alternative to petrol as engines continue to rely on it less and less.
While it wasn’t a normal year for the students, they still enjoyed the chance to ask questions and learn about the process, according to Mesik. Of course nothing can beat actually seeing the site and learning first hand, but we’re still waiting for the pandemic to be history instead of present.
“They had some really good questions that they asked, and I think they found it to be very educational,” said Mesik. “There was a local connection too, since some of our local corn farms serve them.”
With everyone back on campus, things are looking up for the students at Central Schools. The hope is that next year students will be able to attend this tour as normal.
