Residents of Norwood Young America may have noticed a new building at the South Park skating rink. The new structure is a warming house, built by Central High School students. After over a year of hard work, the class can see their work outside the rink for everyone to enjoy.
The class that put the warming house together was Building Construction II. The project was proposed the Parks and Recreation Committee during the 2017-2018 school year by teacher, Patric Pehrson.
“I was inspired by my high school in St. Peter because they build habitat homes and I wanted to give these students here at Central High School an opportunity to give back to the community,” he said. “In the second semester of the 2017-2018 school year after getting the permits and the okay, we began the project.”
Students in Building Construction II already have some experience building a house from their previous class, Building Construction I. There were a total of 10 students in this year’s class who combined their knowledge to get this project on the ground. All in all, the project took one school year to finish, the warming house reaching full construction in October of 2019.
The students did have a few challenges during that year, though. They built on site, for one, so they had to contend with the weather. There were also students that had to be absent for various reasons, and with only 10 to begin with, a few absences could mean a delay in construction.
But in the end, the warming house was certainly worth it.
“The warming house is 12 by 20 insulated, sheeted in the inside with two benches and four windows,” said Pehrson. “It was an improvement to the one they had there before.”
For the students, at least according to Pehrson, they enjoyed the project (so long as the weather was nice), especially since they can see their contribution for years to come. And while this was a unique project for the class, Building Construction II does consistently build a large structure every year. Normally, the class builds 10 by 12 storage sheds for anyone who requests it in the community, which still makes an impact in the community.
For students that are interested in this kind of class, it’s best to have some knowledge before going into Building Construction II. Better yet, any interested students can take Building Construction I to get some experience before taking the class.
So whenever you go skating this year and need a break, remember to thank the 10 students that worked hard for a year. For anyone wanting to have a shed built for them by next year’s class, contact Pehrson at ppehrson@central.k12.mn.us.
