It’s once again time for the rise of the robotic overlords! Well, not really, but the First Robotics competition season has started, and robotics teams around the world are preparing their bots for a new game. Central School’s Nu-Matic Ninjas have already participated in the “Week Zero” competition, and are hard at work making the tweaks needed to show off the best of the their new robot.
“We learned a lot at Week Zero,” said Jonah Coffel, team captain and mechanical lead for the Ninjas. “Our intake broke, and our motors weren’t strong enough. We’re looking to make upgrades.”
This year’s game is a bit different compared to last year’s. The main point of the game is still to put a ball in a hole, but instead of placing the ball, the bots now have to shoot the ball. There are holes, called “power cells” for the purpose of the game, and they are all at different heights. The goal is to have the robot throw the ball into the hole, which may sound simple, but there’s quite a bit of testing and work that goes into it.
That’s just the longest portion of the game, about two and half minutes. Each round in a competition totals at three minutes. The first 15 seconds have the bot performing autonomous actions, in this case driving itself and making its own shots. There are three possible paths for the robot to take, and they have to be programmed for all three as the team doesn’t know what exact path they will need to do.
The last 15 seconds of the round are dedicated to a balance challenge. This year, the challenge is the robots need to lift themselves off the ground. Not onto a platform like last year, but fully off the ground by pulling themselves up using a bar in the arena.
All of these challenges are done with an alliance of three different teams with different robots. Any one of these by themselves is a tough challenge, but all together means there’s a lot of decisions to be made. What do teams choose to specialize in? What are their robot’s strengths or weaknesses? How can they benefit their team? And most important, how do you build the robot in a way that works?
For example, the balance challenge this year. The Ninjas have a pretty ingenious way to ensure they can make their new robot pick itself up.
“The motors push the supports up, and once they’re where they need to be, we can tighten the strings to move the hook so it can grab the bar,” said Holly Feist, climbing engineer.
She may say “string”, but it’s more like a rope. The robot is set up to tighten and loosen the ropes that are attached to the hook so the drivers can control it, with a more powerful set of chains to actually hold up the robot (which are allowed to cap out at 120 pounds).
And just like every year, while the team can use some old parts, they must make everything from scratch once more. This is a new robot, with a few new team members pitching in to help make this fairly complex machine work properly.
“We’re together enough so we don’t get in each other’s way, and separate enough to really know what we’re doing,” said Coffel, who is working on the shooting portion of the robot. To put simply, the engineers are communicating enough to know what each other are doing, but still two separate building teams to focus on their specific aspect.
The team has about a month to make the upgrades they need to for their next competition, which takes place March 26-28 at the University of Minnesota. Week Zero taught them a lot about where they need to improve, as it was the first official test of their bot, so there’s quite a bit of work to be done. They do have one reprieve, though. Last year, build season was a strict six weeks, with the robots needing to be bagged and tagged, even if there were still edits to be made before competitions. This was removed this year, for a couple different reasons.
“Teams that were better funded could make a copy of their robot to test, which wasn’t fair to smaller teams that couldn’t do that,” said Zach Smith, electrical. “It’s more fair this year.”
“They just want everyone to have a working robot,” Greta Feist, electrical, safety engineer, and the Ninjas’ drive captain. “We can build to our heart’s content.”
And the competitions always have a practice field for teams to make a few final tweaks and fixes that they’ve come up with as well, as well as for the robot to be inspected by FIRST.
Until then, though, it’s time to build. The Ninjas thank their sponsors, such as Wakefield Designs for creating their logo and merchandise, as well as the VFW and more. For anyone wanting to become a sponsor, the team PR and human resources, Dominic Schutte, can be reached at numaticninjas@gmail.com.
