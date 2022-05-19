Envirothon? What the heck is Envirothon?
Basically, it’s a team academic competition that tests the competitors’ knowledge of natural resources, biology, and the environment. Each round of each envirothon competition is broken down into the following categories: wildlife, forestry, soils, and aquatics. At each station, students answer questions, identify species, and solve problems. Central’s envirothon advisor Jim Mesik says, “In many cases, the activities are hands-on. For example, students actually texture soil in their hands at the soils station, in an effort to classify it based on its composition.”
Students also compete in a current events round that changes every year. This year’s current events topic is a big one: managing waste by composting or recycling and keeping waste out of landfills. Envirothon organizers give the teams a specific scenario to see who can come up with the best ideas for reducing waste.
How do you get students interested in such things?
Give them cool stuff to do with the topic. For the envirothon current events scenario, teams must come up with a plan to manage a music festival in a way that has minimal impact on the environment and creates very little trash. Students then deliver their ideas to the judges by doing a presentation.
During the competition, a group of five students work together as a team to answer questions. Teams consist of a wildlife expert, forestry expert, soils expert, an aquatics expert, and one extra person with knowledge in all areas. Even though teams have experts in each category, every team member can contribute to the conversation and weigh in on the answers.
To make the most of the environment and natural features that are fitting to each station, ideally, envirothon meets are held outdoors. Things got moved indoors this year, but that was better than in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the event was canceled because of COVID, and in 2021 the envirothon meet was held online. Being able to compete in person was definitely a step in the right direction.
Envirothon’s formal name is The Metro Area Environment meet. It includes the schools in Carver County and takes place at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
Hailey Buckentin, Paige Lueck, Lexi Morrow, Rachel Scott, and Roman Holland make up the Central team.
Buckentin is going to Vermillion Community College next year to study fisheries and wildlife management. Holland hopes to become a wildlife biologist. The others all have general interest in the topics.
Students join based on personal interests. They enjoy competing with their friends. According to Mesik, “In the case of Hailey, Paige, and Lexi, they were all on the team back in 2019 when they were in 9th grade. So, the chance to do it again as seniors was something that sounded good to them. We also look for students who are willing to be part of an oral presentation as that’s a required component.”
The team practiced through out April. At a typical practice, you’d see students quizzing each other with questions from a previous event, looking up facts online or in reference books, going outdoors to measure trees, digging into the ground to work with soils, or doing water quality tests. When the time came for the judges to announce the winners, the Central team received some good news. They’re going to State!
To advance to state, a team needs to finish in the top three at the regional meet at the landscape arboretum. Then, the Minnesota State Envirothon takes place in Fergus Falls May 16th.
The Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District donated a check for $100 to assist with the travel expenses.
