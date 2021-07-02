Though it was a challenge of a school year, the agricultural classes at Central High School received a bit of a boon recently through a generous grant. Compeer Financial Services helped out Central once again with a grant of $3000 for their agricultural classes. The plan is purchase tools for students to utilize next year.
“We apply for their grants every year since they’ve been very generous with us,” said Jim Mesik, ag teacher at Central High School.
Compeer’s grants focus on equipment for agriculture classes through their Fund for Rural America Program, which offers these grants for hundreds of schools throughout the Midwest. Mesik plans on utilizing the grant money for new tools and equipment for Central’s shop classes. Those classes include Small Engines, Woods, Welding, and Building Construction just to name a few.
The money is bringing in several options for tools. There a few new tools coming in, including a laser level, ultrasonic cleaner, sanders, and so much more for students to use as part of their classes.
Older tools that are showing some wear and tear are also getting upgrades and repairs that they need after extensive use. The grant will also go towards smaller tools as well that simply need replacement. The tools and supplies are being split evenly among the various classes.
Bringing in equipment like this is extremely important to Mesik and the whole program.
“So much of this relates to real life skills and jobs,” said Mesik. “Many for trades that are in need of employees.”
As part of applying for the grant, Mesik had to put together an initial budget. This budget was put together in spring of this year, so despite common supply chain issues, prices should remain roughly the same for the equipment he plans on purchasing and be in stock.
The new tools will be used as part of the 2021-2022 school year, since the grant was only received at the very last week of the school year. Mesik plans to start purchasing in summer, hoping to have the tools delivered just before the school year begins. Until then, it’s business as usual, with a little bonus for the students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.