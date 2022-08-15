Central Schools are getting ready for the new school year, and as part of that, the district is making some changes to curriculum and extra-curriculars.
In preparation for the upcoming school year, Central Schools released its agenda for elementary literacy.
In the kindergarten through third grade ranks, students will use the K-3rd Fundations strategy from Wilson Language Basics. The program increases the students’ language fluency and gives them additional training with letters. In addition, kindergarteners through fifth graders will use a system called K-5 Nancy Fetzer Writing, which is designed to build language skills and improve written expression.
Central Schools and the K-3 Fundations program report that the program offers:
• Recognized leadership in multi-sensory, structured language programs.
• Research-based materials and strategies essential to a comprehensive reading, spelling, and hand-writing program.
• Fun reading while laying the groundwork for lifelong literacy.
• Students in grades K-3 a systematic program in critical foundational skills.
Similarly, Central and the K-5 Nancy Fetzer Writing program report that the system can:
• Can engage all learners with a multi-sensory, explicit instructional writing program.
• Offer K-5 classroom teachers a system to utilize the plan, talk, and write format that instructs students through the writing process.
• Be used across academic disciplines.
The Central School Board also announced a new Girls Soccer Co-op, which will feature players from Central, Mayer-Lutheran, and Sibley East teaming up in grades 7-12 to form a full girls soccer team. Sibley East will replace former Girls Soccer Co-op participant Lester Prairie
