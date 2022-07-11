There is no break at Central High School this summer. Yes, of course, the students get a break, but now that school’s out for summer, you can see a great deal of construction activity on school grounds, and if you look carefully, a great deal of organizational activity behind the scenes.
On May 23, representatives from Central Schools, the school board, and the Norwood Young America city council fetched the ceremonial shovel and broke ground on renovations to the school and athletic fields. Now, with heavy equipment on-site, residents can see plans taking shape.
Residents can also go online and see plans taking shape. Facilities planner Nexus Solutions provided some computerized images of what the main entrance, the performing arts entrance, and the football field will look like upon completion. If you’re someone who enjoys a good building plan, you can take out your phone and check out more of Central’s renovation plans at raiders.central.k12.mn.us.
Central Schools and Nexus Solutions agreed to hire Bituminous Roadways to put in new pavement around the athletic fields and in the student parking lot. Bituminous Roadways quoted $614,400 for the athletic fields and $185,405 for the student parking lot for a total of $799,805.
Central Schools and Nexus Solutions also agreed to hire contractors for inside the building: TMS Johnson to provide air terminal units for a total of $9,989.00; Midwest Mechanical Supply to provide boilers and accessories for $144,580 and packaged rooftop units for $35,150; and Schwab-Vollhaber-Lubratt, Inc. to provide air-cooled scroll air-water chillers for $118,770 and a modular air handling unit for $167,210. Total spending for this round of inside-the-building contractors amounted to $475,699.
