The staff at Central Schools has been hard at work in the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year to bring the community something new. That something has been requested by several, as a change for ease of use and appearance was desperately needed. On January 24, Central will release this project to the public: a brand new website.
“This is something that I have been thinking about ever since the interview for the job,” said Tim Schochenmaier, superintendent for Central Schools. “It felt hard to navigate, didn’t put our best foot forward in terms of showcasing our students and what we offer.”
The biggest aspect of this project is what to do with all the current information. Teacher bios, staff contacts, club and sports information, and more have to be moved from one platform to another, and still have to be easy to find for residents. For a website, that can be a tall order, and Schochenmaier stated that even after launch there will be some edits made to keep everything up to date and make the website everything it can be.
What people are going to see on January 24 is something that looks more modern in design, and has understandable menus. For example, before to access a different school, there was a small bar that parents and students found, pulled down a menu from, and choose. Now, each school has their own tab and simple menu straight from the home page. The home page features a slide show of student photos, showing off all the things they do throughout the year.
Once you scroll past the revolving photos, there are three tabs to see. On the left is a news tab, with recent news from the school that will be written by staff for the time being, though Schochenmaier hopes to bring student writers into eventually. In the middle is a quick events calendar, showing time, location, and title. Finally, to the right is the live feed tab, essentially Twitter or Facebook functionality without having to login to either. Looking to see who won the game? You can check at the live feed.
“Right now, it’s just teachers and staff adding to these features, but I definitely want students to get involved, too,” said Schochenmaier. “If the robotics team is out at competition, one of the students can give live updates, for example.”
And everything is clearly labelled, so if you’re just looking for something from the elementary school, you’ll instantly know based on a little profile picture which school or staff member is specifically posting. You can also filter information, allowing you to choose what content you see.
With a new website comes another new feature: app support. The old app can officially be deleted, and the new app is synchronized up to the new website. The two actually look remarkably similar, and the menus and windows users access on desktop is identical to those in the app.
“We’re trying to standardize everything to make searching easier for everybody,” said Schochenmaier. “I believe overtime less people are going to use the website, because everybody has a phone in their hands.”
The app is titled Central Public Schools ISD 108, and while a mouthful, is very easy to navigate even in demo mode. And just like any other app, it does send live notifications if you choose, and all posts and changes to the website are synced to the app as well. Notifications can even be set for specific schools, so if you only have kids in high school, you can choose those notifications. The app will have staff contact information ready and available, where you can just click on the phone number or email to contact that staff member about anything. The dining menu is also quick access, and so is the board schedule and minutes, and even the address if you need directions to the meeting.
“I envision people using this quite a bit,” said Schochenmaier.
One aspect of this project to note is that even though Central Schools had a successful election, this project wasn’t paid for by the levies. This was going to happen regardless of how 2019’s election turned out, as the board and Schochenmaier deemed that it was a necessary part of the school. The new website is actually cheaper in the long run, as the company they have now – Apptegy -- charges less than Blackboard.
The old website will fade slowly as the new website reaches all of its completion goals after roll out, as there’s still quite a lot of archived information to move over. However, all current information will be on the new website, which has a new URL of www.isd108.org, which unfortunately isn’t live just yet, but will be on January 24 if all goes as planned.
