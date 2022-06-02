When it comes to educational leadership, Richard Larson has done a little of everything. This combination makes him a great choice for Central’s new secondary school principal. Right now, Larson is the Associate Principal of Eden Prairie’s Central Middle School. Previously, with Bloomington Public Schools, he was a Dean of Students, science teacher, and tennis coach.
Plus, he’s originally from Northfield, so the new guy isn’t really new to the region.
He starts July 1st, and here’s what he’ll do. According to Larson himself, his main role is “to make sure each staff member has what they need in order to deliver high quality instruction each day in their classroom.” Throughout the day, you’ll see him in the hallways, cafeteria, and classrooms. “As an administrator in my previous buildings,” Larson says, “I have been intentional about creating a positive school culture and climate where students and staff want to be. In addition to handling the day to day conflicts and challenges that arise, I will work with staff members to ensure each student has access to standards-based, rigorous learning opportunities in every class each day.”
Furthermore, during Larson’s tenure at Central Middle School in Eden Prairie, the district passed a $40 million referendum to renovate the middle school. They used the money to bring 625 sixth graders into the fold and build a new performing arts center, cafeteria, media center, gym, locker rooms, and 26 new classrooms. They also hired 50 new staff members. Larson says, “This rich experience has prepared me to help Central Public Schools through their upcoming building project.”
His expertise in overseeing new building plans will be greatly appreciated at Central Schools in Norwood Young America, as will his overall insight into education. Larson admits lots of changes are on the horizon, not only with building plans but with education in general. He says, “each school faces the challenge of preparing students to be successful in our ever-changing world. I have heard that up to half of the jobs our students will have someday do not exist yet.”
Larson advocates for building the skills for future success, even though we don’t know exactly what that means. “We need to teach students to communicate effectively, think critically, collaborate with others, and solve problems creatively,” he adds.
So, how exactly do you do that? Here’s where his general education expertise comes in.
Do you remember the days of a teacher lecturing excessively? The practice is less common now, but as we move forward, you’ll see even less of it. Larson says, “we have seen effective schools evolve to more collaborative, project-based learning. Students are learning when they are creatively solving problems together. I have heard it said that ‘whoever is doing the talking is carrying the cognitive load.’ I would like to see students take ownership of their learning and see our staff members facilitate this educational journey.”
His educational leadership is impressive, but what might be almost as impressive is his sense of humor. He shares dad jokes with the students. It makes them laugh and builds some camaraderie. These dad jokes once sparked a dad joke competition amongst faculty members, and the students selected the winning jokes.
When COVID reared its ugly head, Larson, an avid music lover and musician, wrote a parody of The Police’s hit “Roxanne” and called it “Wash Your Hands.” Some of his former students still sing it.
“I also once had a ‘parent’ drive up after school when kids were getting picked up,” Larson says. “She said she was here for Vin Ding Mackine. So I announced, ‘Vin Ding, your mom is here,’ over the walkie-talkie system and then through the PA. The woman then said, ‘no I’m here to fix the vending machine!’ Super embarrassing—but it was windy and she was wearing a mask!”
Larson also used to feature an announcement video every Monday. The video led to even more laughs. He says, “I once had a youth hockey team score an outrageous goal which made it onto Sports Center Top 10. I featured the boys on my video and ESPN did a special on this team, and I got to emcee a special evening event which aired on ESPN...”
Hip-hip hooray for Richard Larson, Central Schools, educational leadership, and good old-fashioned humor.
