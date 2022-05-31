On May 15, Central High School prepared for the end of another school year by having their annual scholarship presentation and awards show. Thirty-three total awards were given out. Twenty-eight Central High School students were commended.
Here’s a breakdown of the awards and winners.
• American Legion Auxiliary Citizenship Award: Anna Meeker.
• American Legion Edward Born Post 343 Scholarship: Anna Meeker, Hailey Buckentin, Brandon Wickenhauser, Paige Lueck, Adeline Willems, and Lily Gruenhagen.
• American Red Cross Scholarship: Mikayla Tellers, Anna Meeker, and Paige Lueck.
• Arlington Lions, Darwin Mathwig Memorial Scholarship: Anna Meeker.
• Central Coaches Association Award: Adeline Willems and Jacob Kalkes.
• Central Education Association Award: Erin Bohn, Ben Hoernemann, and Adeline Willems.
• Chuck Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Riley Neubarth.
• Citizen’s State Bank Scholarship: Anna Meeker.
• Cologne Fire Department Relief Association Scholarship: Nick Christianson, Alex Gort, Cadee Vinkemeier, Nick Vinkemeier, and Brandon Wickenhauser.
• Ed Braun Memorial Scholarship: Kalli Wischnack and Ben Hoernemann.
• Elmer B. Dawson Memorial Scholarship: Erin Bohn.
• Glencoe Regional Health Services – Sanken-Hatz Scholarship: Kalli Wischnack and Anna Meeker.
• Green Isle Lions Scholarship: Anna Meeker.
• Hamburg Fire Department Relief Association Scholarship: Benjamin Hoernemann, Adeline Willems, Rachel Scott, and Hailey Buckentin.
• Hamburg Hunting & Fishing Scholarship: Hailey Buckentin.
• Hamburg Lions Scholarship: Rachel Scott.
• Heim, Norton, Wolter, Smith Memorial Scholarship: Raven McCullough and Mariela Mendoza Gomez.
• Jeans for College Dreams Scholarship: Greta Feist, Jacob Kalkes, and Madison Lueck.
• Jeff Wildung Memorial Scholarship: Jacob Kalkes.
• Knights of Columbus Council #12140 Scholarship: Brandon Wickenhauser, Hailey Buckentin, and Adeline Willems.
• Knights of Columbus Council #10172 Scholarship: Anna Meeker.
• Kopp Family Foundation Scholarship: Erin Bohn, Jenna Flaata, Elizabeth Lenzen, and Paige Lueck.
• Laura Van Eyll Educational Scholarship: Mariela Mendoza-Gomez & Peyton Tietz.
• NYA Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Adeline Willems, Hailey Buckentine, and Anna Meeker.
• NYA FFA Award: Hailey Buckentin.
• NYA Fire Department Relief Association Scholarship: Kyle Petersen.
• NYA Lions Scholarship: Anna Meeker, Hailey Buckentin, and Rachel Scott.
• Plato American Legion Scholarship: Rachel Scott, Brenna Braunworth, and Kalli Wischnack.
• Plato Fire District Scholarship: Kelli Wischnack, Rachel Scott, and Riley Neubarth.
• Ridgeview Foundation Health Care Scholarship: Kalli Wischnack.
• Student Council Scholarship: Greta Feist and Mikayla Tellers.
• VFW Young America Post 1783 Scholarship: Anna Meeker, Paige Lueck, Ben Hoernemann, Lily Gruenhagen, Hailey Buckentin, and Tiffany Thomas.
• Waconia Comfort Scholarship: Jacob Kalkes and Riley Lentsch.
