The competition season for the Norwood Young America Future Famers of America ended with a bang at the State Convention at the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Throughout the 2021–2022 school year, Norwood Young America FFA students took part in regional career development events on a monthly basis. The regular season resulted in two teams and one individual earning the honor of representing Central Schools at the Minnesota State FFA Convention. NYA FFA advisor Jim Mesik says, “The 2022 Minnesota FFA Convention was the first in-person event of its kind since 2019, so everyone was very excited to be returning to business as usual.”
The students brought it, fighting unusually cold April temperatures. The poultry team placed 14th out of 45 teams in their event, which put them in top third and earned them a gold ranking. The individual gold winners on the team were Hailey Buckentin and Nekesa Watua. Danica Dietzel and Lacey Buckentin took home silver.
With avian flu being at pandemic levels, there was no judging of live birds. The students still excelled at judging eggs inside and out, identifying bird parts, grading carcasses, and testing their overall knowledge of poultry. With three of the four students on the poultry team coming back next year, the group’s future looks bright.
Mesik says, “Dairy judging and Norwood Young America FFA go together like chocolate chip cookies and a cold glass of milk… there’s a strong tradition in our area of Carver County.” The 2011 – 2022 team maintained the reputation. Once the final tally was taken, the team finished with a silver, coming in 31st out of 59 teams. It featured two gold-placing individuals: Cadee Vinkemier and Jessica Tober. Vinkemier is the youngest in a line of great dairy judges from her family. She placed 28th out of 218 students. The team also featured Ben Kamps and J.P. Paumen who both earned bronze.
Devin Zellmann, all by himself, competed in Ag Mechanics Career Development, which is a team event. Zellman performed carpentry tasks, welded, and did some wiring. In the end, he earned gold by finishing 39th out of 127 students.
Norwood Young America FFA also brought three students to the State Convention to serve as delegates. They attended a college and career fair, took part in service and leadership projects. These students were Kelsey Harms, Jenna Flaata, and Rachel Scott.
Now, the NYA FFA chapter is winding down the school year with plans for an upcoming awards banquet and an adopt-a-highway roadside cleanup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.