On Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Central High School hosted their annual Awards Night. Along with other awards announced the following seniors won local scholarships:
• American Legion Auxiliary Citizenship Award: Emily Noeldner
• American Legion-Edward Born Post 343: Quinn Eischens; Emma Conser, Samuel Pauly; Kassi Herrmann; Laya Hallquist & Nolan Glander
• American Red Cross: Kourtney Harms & Nathan Panning
• Bongards Creameries Community Scholarship: Nathan Panning
• Central Coaches Association: Kassie Herrmann & Noah Strickfaden
• Central Education Association: Norah Erickson, Morgan Johnson & Emily Noeldner
• Chuck Anderson Memorial: Emily Noeldner
• Citizens State Bank: Kourtney Harms
• Cologne Fire Dept Relief Association: McKenzie Conlin
• Cologne Lions: McKenzie Conlin
• Ed Braun Memorial: Josie Beneke & Nolan Glander
• Elmer B. Dawson Memorial: Ella Mork
• Green Isle Lions: Josephine Beneke
• Hamburg Fire Dept Relief Association: Maddie Gamber & Josi Beneke
• Hamburg Lions: Josi Beneke & Emily Noeldner
• Heim, Norton, Wolter, Smith Memorial: Grace Dose, Kourtney Harms
• Jeans for College Dreams: Jake Druley & Sarah Raatz
• Knights of Columbus Council #12140: Josie Beneke & Bennet Molva
• Kopp Family Foundation: Josi Beneke & Morgan Johnson
• Laura Van Eyll Educational: Meghan Barr
• NYA Chamber of Commerce: Nolan Glander & Lauren Schmidt
• NYA FFA: Devin Zellmann
• NYA Fire Dept. Relief Association: Joseph Molnau & Nolan Glander
• NYA Lions: Quinn Eischens, Nolan Glander & Samuel Pauly
• NYA West Carver Lions: Nolan Glander
• Plato Fire District: Kaley Schmidt,; Morgan Johnson & Elizabeth Becker
• Ridgeview Foundation Health Care: Nolan Glander
• VFW Young America Post 1783: Quinn Eischens, Kassie Herrmann, Nolan Glander, Lauren Schmidt & Bennet Molva
• Waconia Comfort: Samuel Pauly
