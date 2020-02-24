One week before the Super Tuesday presidential primary, Minnesota voters will have a chance to focus on issues close to home.
The DFL Party, which is aligned with the national Democratic Party, and the Republican Party of Minnesota will each conduct caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 25, at locations throughout the state.
While voters will make their choices for president separately this year, they can select the delegates who will make endorsement choices for other offices, offer resolutions for party platform changes and choose local party leaders.
Minnesota legislators opted to move the presidential primary out of the caucus process after large turnout in 2016 created havoc at some locations. The presidential primary this year will be Tuesday, March 3.
“The whole reason for having the presidential primary is because the turnout was so significant in 2016 that it got to the point of being almost unmanageable for both parties,” said Rebecca Alery, executive director of the Republican Party of Minnesota. “We worked with the state Legislature to pass the presidential primary so individuals don’t have to wait in long lines.”
However, she said the use of a presidential primary, as opposed to a presidential preference straw poll on caucus night, is the only change to caucuses.
“We believe that both attending caucus and participating in this presidential primary are important for making our voices heard as Republicans in Minnesota,” Alery said.
Neither she nor Ken Martin, chair of the DFL Party, offered an estimate about what impact the separation of the presidential primary from the caucuses will have on participation.
“This is the first time in close to 30 years we’ve had a presidential primary,” Martin said. “It’s anybody’s guess how that’s going to affect the caucus turnout. My sense is there’s a lot of excitement and enthusiasm right now with the DFL Party and Democrats nationally. We’ve had a lot of people come out of the woodwork for volunteering. I expect we’ll have a pretty large turnout at the caucuses and the primary the following week.”
What happens at a caucus
Caucus participants will elect conveners, who run the caucuses, and precinct party chairs as well as delegates and alternates for local organizational conventions, which generally are conducted at the county, state senate district or state house district level.
The delegates at the local conventions then elect delegates to congressional district conventions who then choose delegates for the state conventions, each of which will be in May in Rochester.
Delegates at the conventions for the local organizational units will endorse candidates for the Legislature. The delegates at congressional district conventions will make endorsements for candidates in Minnesota’s eight congressional districts, and delegates at the state conventions this year will make an endorsement for a U.S. Senate seat that will be on the 2020 ballot. The seat U.S. Sen. Tina Smith occupies will be up for a vote.
Resolutions are often a highlight at caucuses. Participants at the precinct level offer up ideas for the party platform. If they gain support, they can move on to consideration at future conventions.
“As the Republican Party of Minnesota, we’re certainly a grassroots organization so we allow those resolutions to be made at the grassroots level rather than be a top-down organization,” Alery said. “If the majority of individuals in that room agree that is something that should move forward, it will move forward. ... This is something that’s really important for us, to make sure we’re giving Minnesotans a voice in their local communities.”
She added, “We want to hear what everyday voters believe.”
Similarly, Martin pointed to the ability for local voters to have an impact on the DFL Party and the Democratic Party.
“That’s the beauty of our grassroots process is people can bring forward ideas in the form of resolutions that could potentially make it in our state platform and from there potentially in our national platform,” he said.
How to participate
The caucuses will cover more than 4,000 precincts in Minnesota. Unlike the presidential primary, participants will not necessarily gather in their typical polling places. The parties select the locations, which often include multiple precincts at each site.
The Minnesota Secretary of State provides a website at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us for participants to use to find the correct location. Individuals wishing to vote at the caucuses or serve as delegates must be eligible to vote in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3. Like the presidential primary, participants must state that they generally agree with the principles of the political party conducting the caucus.
The DFL Party provides more information at dfl.org/caucus. The Republican Party of Minnesota planned to post information on its site, mngop.com, before the date of the caucus.
Early voting for the March 3 presidential primary has already begun. Chairs of the state parties had the ability to choose which candidates are listed. The Republican ballot for Minnesota lists only incumbent President Donald Trump, although voters can write in another name. The DFL ballot includes 15 candidates, some of whom have suspended their campaigns.
More information about the caucuses and the presidential primary is available at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/how-elections-work.
