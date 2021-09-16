They came wearing T-shirts with the slogan “Carver in butter.” These were supporters of Carver County Dairy Princess Emily Leonard who competed last Wednesday, Aug. 25, for the honor of Princess Kay of the Milky Way, state ambassador for the dairy industry.
A busload of supporters and others who drove on their own made their way to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on the eve of the “Great Minnesota Get-back Together” to attend the coronation event. The State Fair dairy building, of course, is where all Princess Kay finalists make appearances during the fair and have their heads carved in butter for what has become an iconic refrigerated display and must-experience attraction for fair-goers – along with the milkshakes.
Indeed, one line laid out at the coronation ceremony by the “Milky Way” house band was: “The dairy building…where cooler heads prevail.”
Making the trip to see the crowning were local dairy farm families, 4-H friends, former local dairy princesses – even Watertown’s own Royalty Ambassadors, a group of young people who represent the community at various events, much like the dairy princesses represent Minnesota’s dairy farm families.
The group trip to the Princess Kay ceremony is a tradition that dates back more than two decades, explains Barb Grimm, who with husband Joel milk Holsteins on their dairy farm near Waconia. The couple have three children, including two daughters Val and Laura who both went on to become dairy princesses.
Supporters of Princess Kay candidates come not just from Carver County. Other communities send contingents for their own princess candidates creating a pallet of T-shirt colors in the audience at the Leinie Lodge bandshell on the State Fairgrounds.
Jan Albrecht, long time dairy farmer with husband Jerry and manager of the Carver County Fairgrounds for many years, still works the dairy showcase exhibit at the State Fair. She calls the ceremony a “wonderful way to recognize dairy farmers and encourage young people in the industry.”
The Midwest Dairy Association sponsors the Princess Kay program. Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for dairy.
The 10 candidates at last Wednesday’s ceremony shared their enthusiasm, their influences, and their admiration for the farming way of life.
It’s a shrinking, but proud community. The number of dairy farms in Minnesota has dropped from 3,258 in 2017 to 2,448 in 2020, according to Minnesota Milk Producers Association figures, a decline caused by a number of factors: low milk prices, corporate consolidation, trade wars with China, and an aging group of farmers retiring from dairy operations that require non-stop attention.
Still, milk production remains solid and Princess Kay candidates touted the nutritional value, variety and increasingly sustainable practices of farmers in providing fresh dairy products
Emily Leonard of Norwood Young America is a sixth-generation dairy farmer, daughter of Amy and Tim Leonard, whose older sister Christine was also a Princess Kay finalist. Many other candidates also recited their own dairy farm lineage, and how they looked up to Princess Kay and their own local dairy princess finalists.
Former Carver County dairy princess candidates Laura Grimm and twin sisters Amy Broll and Anna Broll, on hand for the 2021 ceremony, talked about their excitement for the Princess Kay candidates
“We know what they’re going through and can hear our own hearts thumping again when the crown is placed,” they echoed.
Carver County’s last Princess Kay was Jeni Haler in 2014, and it was Litchfield’s Anna Euerle of Meeker County who wore the crown last Wednesday, becoming the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
Emily Leonard, a student at the University of Minnesota who hopes to be involved in dairy cattle research, came away with a $1,000 scholarship. She had her head carved in butter on Sunday.
Oh, if you want to know what happens to the 90-pound butter sculptures, former princesses explain that some save them to roll out for sweet corn feeds, cookie bake days, maybe a public pancake breakfast or other farm event – possibly even a future wedding reception. A few are still in the freezer, making it a bit startling to see a head when you open the freezer door, said one dairy mom.
