Carver County has added more than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases to its cumulative caseload since the first of the year, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
As of Feb. 4, the county’s caseload stood at 20,295 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Additionally, 102 county residents’ deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since 2020, according to the latest data from the state.
Carver County has been battling the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to local hospital officials.
“It’s been nearly two years since Ridgeview diagnosed the second patient with COVID-19 in Minnesota. We had no idea in March 2020 the significant impact, disruption, challenges, illnesses and deaths we all would – and continue to – experience due to this evolving worldwide pandemic,” said Ridgeview president and CEO Mike Phelps. “The losses created by the pandemic have been large, and Ridgeview empathizes with and extends our support to all of the families and businesses who have been forever changed by COVID-19.”
More than 1.3 million Minnesota residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and more than 11,000 Minnesota residents have died due to the virus, according to the latest data from the state health department. Of those 1.3 million positive cases, nearly 58,000 resulted in hospitalizations – with 10,817 requiring intensive care. Those thousands of patients have strained health care resources statewide, according to hospital officials, including in Carver County.
“We have tested, diagnosed, treated, vaccinated and supported thousands of our friends, family members, neighbors and colleagues with COVID-19 – all while continuing to provide ‘regular’ health care and services to all who come to and depend on Ridgeview,” Phelps said. “And, we’ve done so through supply chain shortages, changing federal and state guidance, more patients needing emergency and inpatient care, statewide bed shortages and with fewer colleagues than pre-pandemic. We’ve made changes to daily operations, adjusted staffing and resources, delayed some elective procedures and modified some of our service offerings as needed.”
Vaccine numbers continue to slowly tick up, both statewide and locally. As of Feb. 4, 3.6 million Minnesota residents had completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In Carver County, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimate just over 84 percent of the county is fully vaccinated, with 73,065 county residents having completed the full vaccine series.
