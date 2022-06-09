County commissioners heard a mid-year county health report Tuesday, May 24, from Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County Health and Human Services deputy division director. It marked the first time in at least two years that COVID-19 was not exclusively the point of discussion, although the pandemic did come up as cases rise again.
Scott’s biannual report focused on recent assessments ranking Carver County as the healthiest county in the state (as reported earlier), the 11th heathiest nationwide, also among the wealthiest and happiest, and one of the best counties to live and raise a family.
The county scored high in several factors including socioeconomic indicators, access to health care, life longevity, low rate of premature deaths, low violent crime and low uninsured rates, to name some. Excessive drinking continues to be one of the negative factors in which the county ranks above the norm.
While the health results are favorable, “not everyone shares that same story,” Scott said, pointing to the 10,000-20,000 county residents living just above poverty-level income. Future challenges and opportunities Scott pointed to include increasing population and changing demographics. In addition to being a leader in health outcomes, Carver County is also the fastest growing county in the state.
“We need to better understand the needs of all residents in the county, create equitable opportunities and ask ourselves how can our systems be improved,” Scott said.
Tied to that is Public Health’s “Communities of Belonging” initiative built around the concept that a community should be a place that welcomes all people and where people know each other, care about and take care of each other no matter what their background or views on issues. The result of that interaction is a stronger and better community that benefits everyone living in it, Scott explained.
County health representatives are working with community leaders, service organizations, faith communities and business to mobilize that initiative.
Another public health emphasis is what Heather Goodwin, interim Health and Human Services director, called “uncovering the pandemic” – not just recovery, but also assessing the many aspects of it, such as the learning impacts on school children during the height of COVID-19 and dealing with the mental health needs from it. Also, understanding COVID-19 impacts to prepare for a potential future pandemic.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the county have been on the rise, averaging about 200 new cases a week but well below the earlier peak.
County-offered COVID tests taken at the Waconia Event Center have dropped from 600 tests a week at peak to just 20 now, Scott reported.
While cases are up, he noted that hospitalizations are one-fifth of what they were during the peak and Carver County has the third lowest COVID deaths per 100,000 population.
Scott indicated that diligence in vaccinations and testing continue to be key to protect individuals and control spread.
