Did you miss the Carver County Fair last year?
The Carver County Fair board is in full planning mode for the 109th Carver County Fair, 2021 version, Aug. 11-15.
Plans include a full entertainment lineup for guests of all ages, according to Diane Polzin, fair operations coordinator, plus other fair favorites from previous years and a return to normal after a missed year due to the pandemic.
The Entertainment Center and Patio will feature some of your favorite local bands along with some new talent to enjoy with your favorite beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverage.
The Grandstand will host a health and safety event on Wednesday’s opening evening featuring demonstrations by our local fire departments among other activities. Other grandstand events will feature motokazie, tractor and truck pulls, and a demolition derby rounding out the five-day event on Sunday night.
This year the fair will feature the Kent Family Circus in Tippy’s Square and Goldstar Amusement in the midway. There will also be an exotic animal zoo, pig races on Machinery Hill, along with the ever-popular Rock Paper Scissors Tournament, bingo, and other contests with cash prizes.
And what is the fair without food? This year fair organizers have 30-plus returning and new food vendors participating with a full range of menu items sure to delight.
There are also a couple of new buildings on the fairgrounds this year. The first replaces the Chamber of Commerce and Sheriff’s buildings which were in need of extensive repair. The new 60- by 120-foot building will feature booths from Carver County agencies and departments along with commercial vendors.
The fair board also has added a private, air-conditioned building next the administration office for all breastfeeding mothers and infants making it easier for families to participate.
And now is the time to get your exhibits ready, Polzin says, as fair organizers have judges lined up who cannot wait to see what you have been working on during your time at home this past year.
Do you have an old car you can enter in the demolition derby or a prize goat, chickens or rabbits that you want to show off? Bring them to the fair.
“Our animal barns are ready for full community involvement,” she said. Meanwhile, Carver County 4H Clubs have been working hard and organizers anticipate a strong showing of exciting live, not virtual, shows and exhibits.
Know a senior citizen you know who deserves recognition for their commitment to community service. Nominate them for the 2021 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award!
Fair organizers also encourage all veterans to participate in a special veteran’s day celebration on Friday at the fair.
Check the full schedule of events listed on the fair website at www.carvercountyfair.com.
