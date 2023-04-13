Carver County once again ranks first among all Minnesota counties in the annual County Health Rankings released by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. This is the 11th consecutive year Carver County has placed first among counties statewide.
Officials with Carver County Public Health said that while the public often associates health with visits to physicians and immunizations, there are many other factors that contribute to good health.
“There are so many things that drive good health,” said Richard Scott, Deputy Division Director for Health Services at Carver County. “Among those are easy access to opportunities for physical activity and affordable and healthy foods, safe housing, good paying jobs, safe and enriching places for children to learn and clean water.”
Scott added that despite the continually positive health ranking, Carver County still has work to do, especially around issues related to health and geographic equity, because there are still those who still struggle being able to access the things that create good health.
Carver County consistently scores well on health behavior measures, which includes access to physical activity and healthy eating opportunities, and low rate of teen births. The County also scores well on social and economic factors, including education, unemployment, children in poverty and injury deaths.
The County Health Rankings provide an easy-to-use snapshot that links where a person lives and how that influences how well and how long they live. It compares Carver County to the rest of Minnesota, as well as the entire U.S., on a variety of health factors and health outcomes.
Scott said that another reason for Carver County being continually recognized as the healthiest county in Minnesota is the commitment that communities make to health.
“Our elected officials and county employees, community hunger organizations, housing groups and senior organizations, the county’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) and others are all making a positive difference in that they continually put the health and well-being of Carver County’s residents front and center,” said Scott.
Carver County Public Health is in the process of forming a Health Equity and Community Engagement Committee, which will focus on the elimination of inequities that contribute to health disparities including physical health, mental health, social health, and overall well-being. Additionally, work has been underway for over a year to implement the Communities of Belonging initiative, working with cities to be inclusive communities where everyone feels welcomed, safe and significant, regardless of their individual differences.
