County board addresses solar energy proposal, trails Carver County has become a hotbed for solar energy in recent years, with scores of community solar energy systems, or solar farms, sprouting up across the rural landscape.
Now add another near Watertown.
Carver County commissioners on April 12 authorized a conditional use permit for a one-megawatt solar facility on a section of property off County Road 20 just east Watertown in Watertown Township.
The property is about 50 acres in size. The solar array equipment will take up almost 8 acres, according to Jason Mielke, county land use manager. The remaining acreage would remain in natural vegetation.
Both the Watertown Township board and the Water City Council recommended denial of the permit based on neighbor concerns about visual impacts and the landowner not living on the property. However, the county has final authority on such matters and Mielke indicated the latest solar proposal meets conditions of its permit process. The county planning commission earlier approved the proposal on a 4-1 vote and commissioners passed it unanimously.
Proponents and opponents both spoke before the planning commission echoing arguments expressed in earlier solar farm proceedings.
Solar advocates say community solar farms provide a vital alternative in the nation’s shift to clean renewable energy, a new cash crop for landowners, and other broad economic benefits in terms of construction jobs and taxes.
Opponents call solar equipment a blight on the landscape, argue that large community solar systems take valuable farmland out of production, and say Carver County is being exploited for the benefit of solar developers and urban dwellers who support solar, but don’t have to have it in their back yards. They also question the credibility of solar developers and the efficiency of small widespread solar facilities that have to be interconnected to a larger electricity grid.
Others concerns relate to solar owners “flipping” or selling solar farms and walking away, also what happens to the property and who is responsible for equipment and land restoration at the end of lease agreements, which typically are about 25 years.
Those were a couple questions posed by commissioners before voting on the matter.
A representative from Cooperative Energy Futures, a co-op of solar energy owner/operators, said the group would be it in it for the long haul and has money set aside for decommissioning.
In other business, acting as the regional rail authority, commissioners took action on a few rail corridor trail projects in the county.
One was approval of a shoreline stabilization project along Lake Waconia near the intersection of North Shore Road and the Dakota Regional Trail. A steep slope there has eroded due to stormwater runoff and extensive foot traffic to the lake, posing concerns about safety, sediment running into the lake, and impacts to the bituminous trail.
Commissioners approved a plan that would shore up the slope with rip rap and plantings, and fence off the area along the trail similar to what has been done along other steeply sloped sections on the trail. Cost of the proposed work is quoted at about $81,000
Commissioners also approved an agreement with the city of Chaska for use of an abandoned rail corridor to construct a trail and underpass related to proposed roadway improvements at Highway 41 and County Road 61. In addition, the county board approved letters of support for federal grant funding for two other Chaska-area trail projects: paving a segment of the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail from Bluff Creek Drive to Highway 14 (Pioneer Trail); and a proposed regional pedestrian and bicycle trail with bridges, called the Merriam Junction Trail, crossing the Minnesota River into Scott County.
In other county business, commissioner heard and adopted a report from an independent study conducted in conjunction with the cities of Chaska and Chanhassen on operations of the Carver County dispatch center. Information was gathered from various stakeholders, including dispatch, fire service, Ridgeview ambulance and law enforcement.
Reviewers gave the county high marks for its response time and coordination with emergency responders across the county. Commissioners did agree to adopt a best practices improvement recommendation to create a communications advisory board to provide a mechanism for all Carver County cities to advise and assist the Carver County Sheriff on policy-level matters related to Dispatch Center communications.
Commissioners also heard a legislative update from Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia). The big decision item this session, he noted, is what to do with the state’s $9.3 billion surplus. The ongoing debate involves how much should be invested in projects and programs, and how much should be returned to taxpayers. Some infrastructure investment needs expressed within Carver County are funding for Highway 5 projects and money for new wastewater treatment plants in communities like Cologne, Watertown, Carver and Hamburg.
