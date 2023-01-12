Carver County is in the top 10 in a lot rankings including factors related to health, wealth and happiness.
Maybe no surprise then that this county also ranks among the top 10 counties in Minnesota in a recent study on places receiving the most incoming investment.
SmartAsset, a financial technology and publishing company, recently published results of a nationwide study evaluating investment growth measures. According to the annual study, Carver County ranked 10th among the places in Minnesota with the most incoming investment.
The study measures growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), new business launches and new building permits to determine the places receiving the most investment locally.
“We looked at the change in the number of businesses established in each location over a three-year period. This shows whether or not people are starting new business ventures in the county,” said a SmartAsset spokesperson.
The financial group also looked at inflation-adjusted GDP growth, along with investment and development in the local residential real estate market. The real estate growth measure was calculated based on the number of new building permits per 1,000 homes.
SmartAsset then combined the three scores into an investment index to develop its rankings.
Commissioner Gayle Degler, board chair, had this to say about Carver County’s top 10 ranking:
“Carver County encourages and promotes economic development and business development across the county, including through its partnership and support of the Carver County Community Development Agency. The county’s recent infrastructure investments in transportation through the Highway 212 Project, and in high-speed internet access through the Connect Up Carver initiative, demonstrates this effort.
“We know Carver County sits in a unique position as Minnesota’s fastest-growing county, and these types of long-term investments build the base for sustainable growth in the coming years and decades.”
In terms of SmartAsset’s nationwide view, Minnesota as a whole ranks among the top Midwestern states for incoming investment; however, across the U.S. states like California, Texas, Utah and some of the southeastern states had the highest ranking investment scores.
