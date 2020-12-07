The holidays are here, and with them comes holiday décor. To help with your décor goals, whether you’re prepping for Instagram or just creating a festive home, Carpenter’s Daughter is here to help with all kinds of projects. Not only do they allow you to purchase all kinds of cute and appropriate items, they are also willing to help you with your own projects.
When it comes to crafting, Cyndey Emmons, owner of Carpenter’s Daughter, has years of experience at her disposal. Even before she opened the store four years ago, she’s been using her artistic experience to create and recycle all kinds of décor and furniture.
“I think recycled fabrics and shower curtains are some of the best things,” said Emmons. “They’re great for ornaments. Old skirts and anything velvet is also great for that.”
Crafting isn’t easy. Figuring out how things go together, techniques for ribbons and putting together wreaths, and even restoring old wood furniture all present many challenges for novices. The best way to learn is to use recycled supplies. One example Emmons provided was a picture frame with burlap and a small, simple wreath. The frames were purchased by her husband at a garage sale, over a dozen for just a few dollars. She utilized them for her own crafting for Carpenter’s Daughter.
“It takes years and ability,” said Emmons. “But it’s really up to you, if you like to do crafting.”
Thrift stores are also extremely useful for anyone interested in crafting, according to Emmons. Old wool quilts are a favorite at Carpenter’s Daughter. Emmons uses them to create stockings for veterans as well as Christmas ornaments. One quilt can make dozens of them, so long as there’s a template and the sewing skill to keep everything together. A quilt can also be converted into a pillow, another one of Emmons’s specialties.
It’s not just about small projects, either. Despite selling many small decoration, one of the biggest sellers are Carpenter’s Daughter is furniture. Emmons’s frequently gets approached by members of the community asking to take old wood furniture. Everything from end tables to dressers, she and her husband take and give some TLC and a new coat of paint.
While Emmons’s is always happy to turn something old into something new, she also works to help others do the same. The same paint she uses, Dixie Belle, is sold at the store. It’s specifically designed for painting on wooden furniture, for those that like to do their own restorations.
“Part of the fun is the finding and the fixing and prepping,” said Emmons. “Every piece that comes in here is unique in its own way.”
Now, while it’s great to get something wonderful and handmade, many are looking to new hobbies while they are inside. While it does take time and skill, there’s a start for everyone. And Emmons is also willing to help in that way. She’s more than willing to help people getting small pieces, like furniture knobs, or give suggestions to budding crafters.
One way she’s hoping to help in the future is by putting together classes. However, due to COVID and entering the busy season, classes will likely stay on hold for a while longer. She’s put some on before, and would like to again, but there’s a lot of work that goes into planning the classes. Until then, though, she’s happy to be an advisor.
Carpenter’s Daughter’s hours are Thursday 12pm-7pm, Friday and Saturday 10am-5pm, and Sunday 10am-2pm. They sell their own stock as well as local items from local crafters. Whether it’s home decor or restored furniture, or supplies to do your own, Cyndey and Jason Emmons are happy to help in any way they can. If you’ve been cleaning out older furniture and have a question, you can also give them a call at 952-643-9565 or visit them at 113 Lewis Ave S in Watertown.
