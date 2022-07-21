When Tom, Zachary, and Lauren Stifter put their heads together, good things happen. When you add Scott Wakefield, Larry and Sue Goede, and Todd Kuntz, even better things happen. And when you add Kyle Kuntz, Lori Stifter, Kinsie Stifter, Dylan Stifter, Chuck and JoAnne Weiland, Monica Quaas, Mark Olson, Travis Schurmann, Rich Cohrs, John Donahue, Jerry Nelson, the Watertown Royalty, and the Watertown-Mayer Girl Scouts, you can host an entire festival.
It takes a village, but that’s what happened with the Mayer Rising Community Festival. The event took place on July 9 at Old Schoolhouse Park in Mayer. If you have never attended, Lauren Stifter, one of the “big three” organizers, describes the event like this: “The Mayer Rising Community Festival is a free family friendly event with truly something for everyone. It is a way to bring the community together and enjoy a day spent supporting local business, checking out cool cars and tractors, and letting the kids be kids.”
And there was a bounce house. You can’t have an event without one of those.
The festival also featured an obstacle course, face painting, balloon animals, a remote control airplane show, a craft and vendor show, and a food court which included offerings from the Mayer Fire Department, Mayer Lions Club, and the busiest coffee truck in the area—Elephant Joe’s.
The craft show portion of the festival drew 32 vendors, and they sold everything from home decorations to jewelry.
Old Schoolhouse Park has ball fields on it, so the festival organizers invited the Twins Play Ball Clinic to host baseball activities for the youngsters.
The main attraction, however, was the car, tractor, and cycle show. This year’s show, with Tom Stifter in charge, drew 223 vehicles, but then again, large turnouts for car shows are nothing new to Tom Stifter. He also organizes the Wednesday Night Car Show in Mayer and regularly draws 40-70 cars per show.
In fact, the Wednesday Night Car Shows are sort of like paired down versions of the Mayer Rising Community Festival, complete with food sold by the Mayer Lions Club and the Watertown-Mayer Girl Scouts. Heldts and Knuckleheads also offer food and drink specials—the car show occurs in downtown Mayer within a hop, skip, and a jump of both establishments.
If you would like to check out the cars and join in all the fun, you can attend upcoming car shows on July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug. 31, Sept. 14, and Sept. 28.
Furthermore, Lauren Stifter organizes the Mayer Fall Boutique, which is a craft and vendor show used as a fundraiser the Mayer Rising Community Festival. The fall boutique will occur October 2 at the Mayer Community Center.
