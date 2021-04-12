Do you want to know what Main Street looked like in Waconia’s early days?
Check out a beer can.
Yep, a shot of Main Street, circa 1920s, is featured on Waconia Brewing Company’s new beer release called 255 Main. Actually, it’s a re-release of a brew first made in 2014 when the local brewing business was just getting started. It represents the first malt-forward beer made here in over 100 years, ever since the last known brewery in Waconia closed its doors in 1890, says Dee DeLange, one of the owners of the family-run business.
Now, Waconia Brewing Company has brought 255 Main back for a limited run.
The can with vintage photo is reflective of the local brewer’s Waconia roots and is a roadmap to the taproom. 255 Main St. is the taproom address.
The can also represents a new genre of art. Beer can art has emerged as a way for brands to make a statement in an increasingly crowded craft scene. And it has helped make beer not only consumed, but collected.
Aluminum beer cans are not just an item to be crushed, discarded or recycled, they can also be coveted and displayed. Cana, a craft beer magazine, calls beer cans “the new record sleeve” and has announced its own hit parade, or Grammy selections for best beer can art.
Waconia Brewing Company is more interested in winning awards for the quality of its beers than its cans, but can design is a major consideration in a beer’s release, DeLange said.
Son Tanner DeLange, brewery brand manager, calls it a way to attract attention to a new brew, also to attract customers to the local taproom to try other beers. Plus, it can be a way to test the market for different beers with a limited run.
Don’t judge a book by its cover, the old adage goes, but the best breweries care about how their beer looks and they invest in its presentation, reports Hop Culture, a lifestyle magazine for craft beer drinkers.
At Waconia Brewing, beer naming and can design can take longer than for the beer to brew, DeLange jokes.
The brewing team works with graphic artist Jesse Molnau at Studio West Design out of Norwood Young America to come up with its brand designs.
A couple other brews with Waconia-themed brands are Wagner’s Bay IPA, a tribute to the classic Wagener’s Bay on Lake Waconia, and Wactown Wheat, a white wheat beer with a brilliant white head.
Waconia Brewing has five flagship beers and a half-dozen seasonal beers, plus other periodic releases. Not every brew gets a specialized can, DeLange explains, because a “specialty wrap” is more costly. So, unless special attention is needed, most beers fall under the brewery’s overarching brand design featuring a sailboat and Waconia’s iconic water tower.
While beer can labels have become a feast for the eyes, it’s a brew’s intrigue to the taste buds that are most important, Dee DeLange notes, and she says beer drinkers will enjoy 255 Main.
