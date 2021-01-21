While 2020 was a challenging year for nearly everyone, it’s important to remember that some were hit harder than others. One student at Watertown-Mayer High School, Maddy Tax, was among those. Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on July 18, 2020, was a much scarier force than before. Luckily, she was declared cancer-free on October 2, and now plans to give back in a big way.
“Maddy had Hodgkin’s this summer, and it really was a shock and came out of nowhere,” said Jenny Tax, mother to Maddy.
“I noticed some swollen lymph nodes one day,” Maddy followed up. “I thought it was some weird muscle knot. Tests said otherwise.”
What started as a swollen lymph node, ended as a shocking diagnosis. To make things more complicated, COVID-19 continued to pass through Minnesota while Maddy was receiving chemo and treatment. This meant a few precautions had to be taken, such as consistent COVID tests as well as complete isolation, even with school in person at the time.
Luckily, the Lymphoma was caught very early. While Maddy’s qualified as stage 4 with its location(neck and beginning to spread to the lungs), that early intervention was key. Treatments were planned and doctors got to work four days after she turned 16. Less than half a year passed before she received her last scan, confirming that she is now cancer-free.
With her experience, Maddy is hard at work with something new: raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year Campaign.
Participants gather a team of people to start gathering donations. The campaign itself began on January 7 and is planned to end on February 28. Essentially, whoever raises the most gets named students of the year, with a few other benefits. All teams set a goal. Maddy and her team made of about 30 family members and friends are shooting to raise $150,000 in seven weeks. A tall order for anyone, but she’s got a few ideas on how to get it going.
“I’m competing against 14 other high schoolers throughout the Twin Cities for who can raise the most money before February 28,” said Maddy. “We’ve been reaching out to our contacts and it’s been really cool to see it so far.”
Different amounts of money have different tiers of secondary rewards. For example, if Maddy raises at least $100,000, two research grants will be named after her and she will be kept up to date on the research those grants are used for. If she meets her goal, Maddy will even be able to meet the researchers at a restaurant out East, though that one might be delayed. At the end of the day, though, it’s more about raising the money than anything.
Normally, the end marks a large banquet event with a silent auction. With COVID restrictions, a banquet cannot be held, but the silent auction will continue. The plan for the auction is to put together gift baskets of items donated by community members or businesses and have those on an online auction come February.
Until then, though, Maddy and her team are hard at work. It’s all about reaching out to local businesses, restaurants, and more to help spread the word for the fundraiser, and there’s no sign of slowing down anytime soon. And she’s looking forward to being back at school after being unable to return at the beginning of the year. The plan is to continue all her activities as well, including theater, speech, mock trial, Varsity Golf, NHS, and student council.
To donate to Maddy’s fundraiser, visit tinyurl.com/teamtax2021. To see even more of her story, visit her CaringBridge page at page www.caringbridge.com/visit/maddytax. If you’ve got items to donate for the silent auction, contact maddyblue8@gmail.com. Remember that even a little bit helps make a difference, and remember to wish her the best of luck!
