Nearly two years into the pandemic, supply chain and labor shortages coupled with other consequences of the pandemic have created the perfect storm for some Watertown businesses, while others thrive.
The city and the Chamber of Commerce have both provided support for local businesses by distributing stimulus money as well as information regarding state aid programs and current government policy. In total, the city of Watertown mailed out over $160,000 in Chamber Checks for residents to use to support local businesses in the community. The city also initiated the Watertown Economic Development Authority Pandemic Business Rebate Program to help businesses with utilities.
Watertown restaurants in particular benefited from the Chamber Checks. The restaurant industry was hit hard as a result of the pandemic and though many people are eating out again, restaurants continue to struggle.
Food costs are up 35 percent which cuts into profit margin, notes Mario Cortolezzis, owner of Mario’s Italian Kitchen and South Fork BBQ.
“Every week you put an order in and you hope that they’re not out and that the price didn’t triple,” he said. “Last year the cup for a cup of coffee was between 25 cents and 30 cents and now it’s $1.20 to $1.30. I’m always trying to hunt down better pricing because people don’t want to pay more for the same cup of coffee, but it’s very hard.”
Cortolezzis also grapples with the ongoing labor shortage. Many of his employees are high schoolers, but they are limited in what they can do because they can’t serve alcohol. Furthermore, in a small town, one can only raise wages so much to keep up with rising demand and inflation, Cortolezzis explains. Cortolezzis opened up a second restaurant, South Fork BBQ, right at the beginning of the pandemic and was forced to temporarily close it, as running two restaurants became too much. He is hoping to reopen South Fork BBQ in the next few weeks. In the meantime, he is offering surprise menu nights and live music to attract people to Mario’s.
On the other hand, the pandemic has bolstered grocery sales.
“More people are eating at home and shopping locally than before the pandemic,” saidJim May, owner of Marketplace Foods. “As a result, we have been able to continue to grow the business and offer more selection.”
Yet, Marketplace Foods also struggles with supply chain issues and rising costs.
“We’re getting about 80 percent of what we order right now,” said May. “At the beginning of the pandemic we had a shortage of baking supplies, and now it is very random. Recently it’s been pet food, pop, some Frito-Lay products and private label foods.”
May noted that wholesale costs are going up overall as well. “I’ve been in the business on and off since I was 16 and I’ve never seen it this bad,” he said.
Pharmacies have also done very well during the pandemic and have played an important role. Recently, Watertown Pharmacy was named Chamber Business of the Year for offering vaccinations and working diligently throughout the pandemic to make sure that residents were getting their medication.
The pharmacy has given out close to 9,000 vaccinations to Watertown residents as well as people from surrounding communities, according to Watertown Pharmacy owner Rose Rosdahl. The vaccine mobilization required hiring and training more employees to administer the shots along with creating a vaccine scheduling feature on the website, which was all new, she said
In addition to Chamber Business of the Year, Chamber President Kyle Jarvis was recently named Chamber Member of the Year for his efforts to bridge the communication gap between government agencies and Chamber businesses. During the height of the pandemic, Jarvis was sending out email communications to Chamber members several times a week, putting information in laymans terms and giving businesses information about programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL). According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, 3,407 businesses in Carver County took advantage of the PPP program.
In spite of all the challenges, Watertown businesses have found ways to adapt and stay open.
“We are fortunate that the city has not lost one business throughout the past two years and that is thanks to the support of the entire community,” said Jarvis. Watertown businesses intend to keep pushing on and look forward to brighter days ahead.
“At the end of the day,” said Cortolezzis, “we are paying our bills and our employees, and that’s the most important thing,”
