Waconia Chamber of Commerce luncheon panel: Kelly Dohm (partner, MHS Law Firm), Enid Schonewise (director of human resources, Waconia Public Schools), Tracy Rheineck (chief operating officer, Lakeview Clinic), Lisa Schwartz (VP human resources/CHRO, Ridgeview), Jaime Mackenthun (owner, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods), and Steve Smith (assisted living manager, Auburn Homes & Services). (Photo courtesy Waconia Chamber of Commerce)
Workforce hiring challenges among the nation’s employers have been well documented over the past several months. A panel of local business leaders shared their experiences at the monthly Waconia Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Auburn Meadows, a facility of Auburn Homes & Services senior living, was host for the luncheon appropriately enough because that is one segment especially affected with hiring challenges and worker shortages. President and CEO Mike Senden and assisted living manager Steve Smith each spoke to those challenges, noting that more than 30 positions at their Waconia and Chaska locations, reflecting 17 percent of total labor hours, are currently open for hire.
Others sectors represented at the luncheon were health care (including panelists Tracy Rheineck, Lakeview Clinic chief operating officer, and Lisa Schwartz, Ridgeview, vice present of human resources), the grocery/supermarket sector (Jaime Mackenthun, director of operations at Mackenthun’s Fine Foods) education (Enid Schonewise, Waconia Public Schools director of human resources) and legal services (Kelly Dohm, partner, Melchert, Hubert, Sjodin law firm).
Reasons for the labor shortage are wide and varied, according to business observers, and include older employees retiring from work, others leaving the workforce for more free time or better opportunities (called the “great resignation or reshuffle”), plus a complicated mix of other factors including pandemic effects, wage and child care considerations, a disconnect between jobs open and workers available, a high demand for job flexibility and work from home opportunities, even slowing immigration.
Whatever the reason, panelists agreed that employers must be creative to attract and retain talent.
Improved compensation is an obvious response to attract workers, speakers noted, but also leads to increased costs for employers and consumers, and rubs to retaining existing employees who haven’t benefited from the higher wages.
Many businesses have embraced remote or hybrid work models and flexible scheduling, while Schwartz and Schoenwise said their organizations have been trying to emphasize the “cultural advantages” – the “entire package” at their workplaces, Ridgeview and School District 110. Yet, Ridgeview still has some 200 open positions across the region, according to Schwartz.
Others are helping their workforce navigate childcare, and some are offering innovative benefits. Mackenthun pointed to the 10 percent discount employees get on family grocery purchases as an incentive at Mackenthun’s, also incentives for employee hiring referrals.
Smith stressed the importance of creating Individual development plans for employees for their career and personal growth creating pathways to higher level jobs.
He and Rheineck also pointed to steps Auburn and Lakeview Clinic have taken to develop qualified employees, like nurses, within their own system. Others emphasized broader partnerships with the schools, internships, sponsorships, and exposing young people to careers through groups like 4-H, Scouts, and others.
There is no one solution to industry labor shortages or employee retention, panelists agreed. Nor are any solutions appropriate for all industries or employers. It’s a complex issue and will also require larger societal needs to be addressed like affordable housing, transportation, child care, and maybe improvements to legal immigration policies to bring in more workers.
