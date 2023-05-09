Chamber panel.JPEG

Waconia Chamber of Commerce luncheon panel: Kelly Dohm (partner, MHS Law Firm), Enid Schonewise (director of human resources, Waconia Public Schools), Tracy Rheineck (chief operating officer, Lakeview Clinic), Lisa Schwartz (VP human resources/CHRO, Ridgeview), Jaime Mackenthun (owner, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods), and Steve Smith (assisted living manager, Auburn Homes & Services). (Photo courtesy Waconia Chamber of Commerce)

Workforce hiring challenges among the nation’s employers have been well documented over the past several months. A panel of local business leaders shared their experiences at the monthly Waconia Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Auburn Meadows, a facility of Auburn Homes & Services senior living, was host for the luncheon appropriately enough because that is one segment especially affected with hiring challenges and worker shortages. President and CEO Mike Senden and assisted living manager Steve Smith each spoke to those challenges, noting that more than 30 positions at their Waconia and Chaska locations, reflecting 17 percent of total labor hours, are currently open for hire.

