No matter how much time is spent planning a trip, it seems there’s always something that doesn’t go to plan.
At least that was the case for more than 80 Central High School band students and chaperones. The group traveled to Orlando on Mar. 29 to perform at Disney World following two years of auditioning, planning, and raising enough money to go on the coveted trip. While they were scheduled to return to Minnesota on Apr. 2, there flight was canceled due to a snowstorm back home, and they found themselves stranded in Florida.
Many students and parents originally thought it was an April Fools prank, as the news that their flight was cancelled broke on April 1. But once they realized it wasn’t an April Fools prank, Band Director Adam Halpaus worked to keep spirits high and parents back home in Norwood Young America updated. Over the two days, four official updates were issued on the school’s social media accounts. There were also several updates on the activities the students were partaking in during the extra days.
While the group was re-booked on another flight scheduled to depart on Apr. 4, Halpaus was informed that the airline was not going to cover any of the extra costs, including the additional two nights at the hotel. Stress and anxiety were increasing for Halpaus. After spending some time trying to figure out how to cover the unforeseen expenses, he and the chaperones decided to focus on getting everyone home first and worry about the financial part later.
That’s when co-owner of Northside Grill in NYA Sandi Harms saw what was happening on social media and decided to take matters into her own hands, launching a fundraiser alongside her business partner to help cover the costs of the trip. “I reached out to a chaperone friend that was on the trip to see what she thought of the idea and then reached out to our school superintendent Tim Schochenmaier to see if there were any objections. We made a public post on our Facebook page, said what NorthSide was willing to donate, and asked if anyone else wanted to help out. We did not have a goal in mind, because no one knew yet what the extra expenses would be. We also had no idea what the response would be.”
The response turned out to be overwhelming. Over $10,000 was raised in just a few days by local businesses, past chaperones, grandparents, and even retired teachers. In fact, the donations covered nearly the entire amount of the extra costs. Halpaus was blown away by the support. He and Harms had worked together when Harms was a lunch lady for Central Public Schools, but aside from that, Harms had no ties to the band. “One of my chaperones showed me the NorthSide Grill post and I was speechless. I had been deep in anxiety and stress around the logistics of our extended stay, not to mention the additional cost. This news warmed my heart, and the stress and anxiety melted away. I am privileged to work in this community, and our students are fortunate to live in these communities,” says Halpaus.
Harms echoed Halpaus, expressing her gratitude for the community and donors. “I hope others see what one little request can do and how much we can all accomplish when we work together. Community does matter, working together does matter, and we should all be proud to be a part of this community and proud of what we all accomplished together.”
The gesture certainly impacted quite a few people, and is sure to inspire even more.
