The scarecrow displays at Rebound Orthotics & Prosthetics (pictured) and Philp Family Dentistry took the Waconia chamber’s awards for Grand Prize and People’s Choice in the chamber’s annual Scarecrow Tour contest. (Submitted photos)
Rebound Orthotics & Prosthetics is named the Grand Prize Winner of the Waconia Scarecrow Tour, while Philp Family Dentistry wins the People’s Choice Award for the second consecutive year. Over 40 scarecrows entered the contest hosted at Waconia Chamber of Commerce member businesses Oct. 13-23.
Rebound Orthotics’ “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” display included a series of gourds and pumpkins used to create the character from the children’s book of the same name. The creativity in using the prosthetic pieces to create the caterpillar’s legs stood out to the judges.
Philp Family Dentistry’s “King Kandy” scarecrow featured a Candy Land themed display while incorporating the importance of dental hygiene. The judges also commented on the amount of detail incorporated into this display. King Kandy received 78 of the almost 250 votes that came in from the community.
The creative ideas abounded this year with several honorable mentions from the judges in the Grand Prize category. The Hoxie Homes & Remodeling “You can huff and puff but you won’t blow our house down” scarecrow featured a “Three Little Pigs” theme. The judges commented that the corresponding theme to the purpose of the business made it a front runner.
Nate Matousek State Farm’s “Talk to me, Gourd” Top Gun display gave the judges a laugh and an appreciation for the nostalgia of the throw-back reference. The intricacy and craftsmanship of Laketown Elementary’s “Giddyup into Laketown Elementary” scarecrow impressed the judges.
Lakeview Clinic’s “Hocus Pocus” display was a close second in the People’s Choice voting bringing in 55 community votes.
A panel of judges chose the Grand Prize winner, while the community voted on the People’s Choice winner. Out of the submitted community ballots, three voters were drawn to win prizes donated by Emagine Waconia Theatre, Everson’s Hardware Hank, and Jersey Mike’s Subs.
The chamber hosts the Waconia Scarecrow Tour annually to highlight member businesses, encourage community engagement, and spotlight Waconia as a fun destination. To see all the scarecrows, visit the Waconia Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or visit DestinationWaconia.org.
The Waconia Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, member-driven organization with a mission to promote a positive business environment and to enhance the quality of life in the Waconia community.
