Rebound Orthotics & Prosthetics is named the Grand Prize Winner of the Waconia Scarecrow Tour, while Philp Family Dentistry wins the People’s Choice Award for the second consecutive year. Over 40 scarecrows entered the contest hosted at Waconia Chamber of Commerce member businesses Oct. 13-23.

Rebound Orthotics’ “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” display included a series of gourds and pumpkins used to create the character from the children’s book of the same name. The creativity in using the prosthetic pieces to create the caterpillar’s legs stood out to the judges.

