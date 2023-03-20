Watertown-Mayer High School’s robotics team, Brotherhood of Steel (B.O.S.) Team 7530, took home third place at the Northern Lights Regional Competition in Duluth earlier this month.

The team, made up of 16 students in grades seven through 12, had seven and a half weeks to design and build their robot, who they named Walter, after the game challenge was announced on Jan. 7, and competed against 58 other teams. This is the team’s fifth season participating in a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) competition, an international youth organization that operates various science and tech competitions.

