Watertown-Mayer High School’s robotics team, Brotherhood of Steel (B.O.S.) Team 7530, took home third place at the Northern Lights Regional Competition in Duluth earlier this month.
The team, made up of 16 students in grades seven through 12, had seven and a half weeks to design and build their robot, who they named Walter, after the game challenge was announced on Jan. 7, and competed against 58 other teams. This is the team’s fifth season participating in a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) competition, an international youth organization that operates various science and tech competitions.
The young team attended the FIRST Robotics World Championship their first year as the Rookie All Star Team and made it to finals seasons two, four, and five, with season three being cancelled due to COVID-19. Winning third place this season is a major accomplishment for the students.
During the four day tournament, there were nine qualification matches and five playoff matches. Team 7530 played a total of 16 matches, including a re-do match in both the qualifications and finals due to Wi-Fi issues in one match and a field piece malfunction in the playoff match. This year’s game challenge required each robot to place cubes and cones in a grid and then balance on the charging station during the end game of each match. The first 15 seconds of the game was the autonomous phase, which saw each robot perform tasks without its teams controlling it.
Sophomore team captain Quinn Sathre shares, “Our robot mostly performed as expected. During the playoffs, pieces of the robot came loose during the match so we had to fix it between matches.”
Minor issues like this are to be expected during competitions, and the team was prepared to make any quick fixes as needed throughout the tournament. The design phase is where the real challenge lies when it comes to creating a robot, and through trial and error, the team was able to minimize most potential issues, so any adjustments made during the competition were rather simple.
Sam Tronnes, the freshman team captain, and Liam Sullivan, a sophomore on the team, say, “Building the arm of the robot and designing it so it worked smoothly was the most challenging part.”
While the robot’s build and elements of the tournament seemed indeed challenging, the team’s hard work clearly paid off. So much so, that as long as they stay high in the rankings over the next couple of months, the team will compete at the State Robotics Competition in May.
In the meantime, the students have a lot to look forward to in the near future. One thing in particular is a new pit, a designated space where the team can work on their robot during competitions. Teammate Ben Hartshorn is spearheading the project where he’ll take the lead on designing and constructing the new ten by ten area. He volunteered to take on the task for an Eagle Scout assignment and is excited to help out his fellow teammates.
Additionally, the group is looking forward to upcoming volunteer opportunities. The students believe in giving back to the community and regularly participate in various outreach events that promote STEM learning and teach the community about robotics. Their t-shirt cannon robot makes frequent appearances at school sporting events where it launches t-shirts into the crowd. They also use the robot for launching candy at parades. During the summer, the students volunteer at Rails to Trails and also host a free robotics event for the community.
As for next year, Team 7530 hopes to recruit more members. The teams Business and Fundraising Mentor Angie Hartshorn says, “We have a small team and would love to see more students join. The cool thing about robotics is that it’s not just for students interested in building robots. We have a marketing, business, fundraising, safety, and strategy team also.”
You can learn more about Watertown-Mayer High School’s robotics team at wmrobotics7530.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.