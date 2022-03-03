Out on 22 beautiful acres of property between Waconia and St. Bonifacius sits a non-descript rambler-style home where a half-dozen women are working to get their lives back in order.
It’s called the Brielle House, a ministry of Freshwater Church, serving women who suffer from substance abuse. It launched last November with considerable support from others who have struggled themselves with alcoholism and addiction.
Kayla Precht is one of those. A mother at 15 and former heroine user, she has been in recovery for seven years and now serves as director of the Brielle House.
“I don’t have a background in treatment or recovery,” she freely confesses. But she has been through it, learned as she went, and has a passion for helping other women instill purpose and lead a positive life.
Precht approached the church last year about establishing the women’s recovery home and worked through the necessary steps to make it happen. That included figuring out zoning and licensing requirements, establishing Brielle House as a non-profit, working through Carver County Health and Human Services on housing assistance payments for women residents, figuring out the referral process with other treatment centers, and now running its day-to-day operations.
She also spearheaded an eight-month effort with help from volunteers to remodel the home’s rundown interior into a warm, comfortable, almost B&B-like arrangement that can accommodate up to six women at a time. Outside there’s a spectacular view of a pond with wildlife and walking trails through a surrounding grove of trees.
“I chose the name Brielle House because Brielle means warrior of God,” Precht said.
Freshwater bought the property a few years ago as a future church site. For now, the existing buildings are intact and the church is helping women grow in their faith and their recovery as they transition out of inpatient treatment centers.
Precht and resident advisor Shelly Storms-Fruehling call Freshwater a supportive, non-judgmental ministry and note that many church members have dealt with their own alcoholism or substance abuse.
Storms was a “fairly well functioning alcoholic” until she succumbed to health issues like pancreatitis and finally sought treatment through Hazelden treatment center.
She points out the inpatient treatment is effective but limited (28-30 days in most cases), and that coming out of it it’s important to have support and a safe and structured environment, or risk returning to old ways.
Many women don’t have that support – no jobs, no credit and broken relationships.
Storms-Fruehling also points out that there are few recovery home options for women in the area. Meanwhile, the U.S. is in a mental health crisis, she adds, with an alarming increase in alcoholism and substance abuse in the wake of the pandemic.
“We give recovering women a sense of place and help them feel good about themselves,” Precht said.
But the recovery home also creates a sense of accountability.
Brielle House residents attend outpatient treatment at The Haven treatment center in Waconia during the week. Through community partnerships, the Brielle House also helps provide the women opportunities to acquire job skills, financial responsibility, and life skills while developing their ability to live a balanced life. Residents also share household responsibilities with one resident designated as house leader or the “lady of the house.”
Shelly Storms-Fruehling is a certified peer support specialist who through her lived experience in mental health and recovery helps others navigate their mental health.
The Hive in Waconia provides also provides transformational healing with personalized one-on-one and group sessions. Meanwhile, Freshwater offers Bible study and an enriched Christian environment for women in recovery where healing and spiritual growth can occur, Precht explains.
The Brielle House also helps women reconnect with their families and children, and find jobs and stable housing to go to after graduating from the recovery home.
Mary, a recovering alcoholic, stopped by last Wednesday to pick up a few things after becoming a resident personal care assistant. Another former resident with a new baby also stops by on occasion to renew acquaintances and share her new joy.
“Ultimately, as a ministry of the Freshwater Church, we strive to help instill purpose and vision in our residents, and empower them to lead a faith-based, positive life,” Precht said.
In fact, this simple Bible verse from Mark 5:34, printed on informational literature and a location in the home embodies what Brielle House is all about.
“Your faith has healed you!”
