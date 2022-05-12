It’s State of the Library Address time. Branch Manager of the Norwood Young America, Waconia, and Watertown libraries, Paul Ericsson, is making the rounds and speaking to city councils, delivering localized news about Carver County Libraries.
Important timelines have been established. The Library’s return to pre-pandemic operation is upon us. In April, the Watertown library re-opened for “Grab & Go” browsing and computers. In July, more hours will be added. In September, in-person programs and story times will start again. Then, in October, they will return to a full, pre-pandemic schedule.
They have learned a few things along the way. Like many other organizations, during the pandemic, they had to operate online. Library users adapted. In 2021, e-books, e-audiobooks, and e-magazines were checked out a whopping 198,564 times.
“Overall our virtual programming has been well received,” says Ericsson. “When we shut down at the start of the pandemic, it was a quick and steep learning curve. But within two weeks of the shutdown, we had a basic schedule of online story times. Over the two years our staff has deepened their skills in delivering virtual programs.”
In fact, the online “Monday Funday” evening program for pre-K families is staying on the Library’s agenda. Ericsson says, “Not all families can attend in-person story times due to family schedules, so this meets a need apart from the pandemic.”
While the local libraries offer numerous programs for kids – 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, Tails for Reading, teen writing contests – they also offer substantive programs for adults. The online craft, writing, and business seminars have been popular with lots of folks through out the county.
Ericsson wishes to thank the Chambers of Commerce in Norwood Young America, Waconia, and Watertown for their assistance with events and services.
In addition, Carver County Libraries benefit from funds acquired through the Dahlke Grant. Two years ago, the estate of Charles Dahlke made a large memorial donation. The funds are starting to pay dividends. With money from the grant, the Library Foundation, along with Carver County and the Library Board, developed an internal grant process that provides staff an opportunity to apply for funding for projects that they are not able to support through the Library’s regular budget. “2022 will be the first year for projects to be implemented,” Ericsson says. “One of the smaller and more quickly implemented projects is the Seed Library at the Chaska Branch.”
At the Seed Library, you can acquire seeds to grow your own plants. And once you check them out, you don’t even have to return them.
Ericsson will deliver the State of the Library Address to the Norwood Young America city council on Monday evening May 9. He says he loves providing the information. It’s a good way to recognize the library’s staff and all the great work they do.
If the inner workings of the library don’t do it for you, then perhaps some live music will. The Library’s “Music in May” events include the band Traveled Ground at City Square Park in Waconia on May 7 at 10:30 a.m. Angela & Gene – German Songs is also on the schedule for May 24 at 6:00 at The Haven in Norwood Young America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.