Jeri Bowers is a woman passionate about making the lives of others better, of creating feelings of dignity and self-worth in youth who haven’t always been given that opportunity. She makes a difference in their lives. That is the reason she has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Waconia-West Carver Rotary Service Above Self award.
The award will be presented at the 19th annual Rotary Gourmet Winner Dinner to be held at Vandy’s in Waconia on Jan. 18, 2020. Tickets for the event (at $100 each) are available from any Waconia-West Carver Rotarian and also by calling Chuck Dueber at 952-300-5638 or emailing dueberc@gmail.com. The evening consists of a five-course gourmet meal prepared by some of the area’s stellar chefs, silent and live auction item as well as the awarding of the Service Above Self award.
“I don’t understand why I was selected,” Bowers said about the award. “So many people do so much more. I create prom dresses. This is my passion project.” But her true passion is in imbuing worthiness in the young girls she clothes. How did it all begin? Jeri’s grandmother was a tailor and taught Jeri how to sew. At the age of 6, Jeri was sewing her own clothes. She went on for more training in tailoring and realized this was a gift she could give to others. But how? Then came her son’s junior year in high school and his prom.
“I asked him if he was planning to attend prom. After all, prom is one of those events you remember the rest of your life.” Her son told me he wasn’t. “Well, that wasn’t going to happen,” Jeri notes. She got the tickets, the transportation and her son got the girl. Then Jeri gave the young lady a prom dress to rival the fanciest of all the prom dresses there. “She had a cotton dress with her that I told her would be perfect for the after party…and it was. But I made a gown out of another gown for her that lit up her eyes when she saw it and lit up her whole face when she tried it on. I was hooked. This was my calling.”
From that time on, Jeri began taking prom dresses and creating new, glamorous gowns out of them. While she originally looked for inexpensive gowns wherever she could, she soon began receiving donated prom dresses from her friends and soon others who believed in her mission. However, it would not have been possible without her son.
“I had told my son that he only needed to go to one prom,” she said, but the next year he wanted to go again. So did his friends and the friends of the girl for whom she had created the magical prom dress the year prior. That year, Jeri took existing prom dresses and redesigned them into 28 fantastic gowns. Word of mouth advertising travelled fast and she was soon redesigning hundreds of dresses. In fact, she did 389 in one year. In addition, she did some specialty costuming, including costumes for the Waconia Show Choir. All of this she did at no charge to the young ladies receiving the dresses.
She also started doing prom dresses for the children at Shriners hospital for their Special Prom. She would load up a trailer and her Suburban with gowns and drive to Shriner’s Hospital where she did alterations on the spot. “This was probably my favorite and most important contribution. Some of these kids were in really bad shape, but for one night, they got to forget about that and be like any other kid,” Jeri says.
The American found out about Jeri’s work and featured her in a pictorial that went national. Dresses started flooding into her. She was going at a breakneck speed trying to help all the girls she could.
It was during this time that Kare 11 did a feature on her and she was dubbed the Godmother of Prom Dresses.
Jeri also took on redesigning prom dresses for Rotary exchange students and wedding gowns for military brides. You’ll also see her handiwork on the antique flag at the Historical Society where she wore gloves in order to delicately hand sew tears in it.
Then a life-changing event occurred. Her husband passed away and Jeri knew things had to change. She and her son Alex moved to a townhouse in Chaska. She donated her dresses and the Shriner’s Prom to The Glass Slipper. She also took a job at Dairy Queen Corporate headquarters to make ends meet and to allow her to continue her passion project. She started focusing on the girls she most wanted to help. “I want to help the ones who need it. The ones without the money to afford a prom dress. The ones on the reduced lunch program, but also those who come from military families. I want to pay it forward,” Jeri muses.
Then another life-changing event occurred when a gentleman named Tom entered her life and the two became Tom and Jeri, moving back to Waconia where they built a large home with a basement studio for Jeri’s passion project and business Vista Images. “Atmosphere helps people feel valuable so we built a step up with mirrors to see the dress, a private dressing room and, most importantly, seating for parents or friends to come along and share in that magical moment when the girl tries on the dress perfect for her. This program,” says Jeri, “is about making this girl feel someone cares. It’s in creating magic for them when they walk onto the step-up and feel like they are the most important person in the world…even if only for one prom.”
About a year ago, Jeri was in a car accident and it took her almost a year to recover. Still she worked on prom dresses and made around 30. She says she’s slowing her business down a little. She hopes to do 90-100 dresses a year, but no more. “I have people to help me sew, but I want to focus more on each girl who comes in for a dress to make sure their experience is special,” she notes. “The program is about making people feel good about themselves – their inner selves.”
While she may be slowing down in one area, she may be increasing her work in another. “’There’s always stuff I want to do. My thing is helping kids. If there’s something I can do for them, I’m there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.