Waconia-raised singer-songwriter Jenn Bostic now lives in the Nashville area and tours internationally, but she stays connected to her hometown and tries to get back at least once every year or two. The next time will be Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m., for an album release concert at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 Waconia Parkway North.
The concert venue is appropriate because Bostic’s new album is a collection of Christian music, although she says listeners should appreciate the music “no matter where they are in their faith journey.”
Bostic has been contemplating the album since 2014 and was prepared to release it in 2020 when the pandemic hit. In fact, she was flying back from performances in Europe as COVID-19 was beginning to spread around the globe.
The new album titled “You Find a Way” is a collaboration with friend and British singer, songwriter and Grammy nominated record producer Lauren Christy, who approached Bostic about working with her on some songs as she began to embrace Christianity. A deeply religious and spiritual person, Bostic had already settled into that genre both as a worship leader and through some of her earlier music – notably her signature song “Jealous of the Angels,” inspired by the tragic death of her father a car crash. The song has a strong connection to faith and spirituality, and has been a source of inspiration and healing for Bostic and others who have lost loved ones.
The two-year delay in the release of the new album proved to be beneficial, she said, because it enabled the pair to craft one more song and give a few singles that comprise the album more time to connect with listeners, including a new version of “Jealous of the Angels” threaded with a verse from the hymn “Amazing Grace.” Also, a song titled “Leave it at the Cross,” which is currently being played on 14 Christian radio stations around the U.S.
“The process has been a beautiful reminder that everything happens in God’s perfect timing,” Bostic said.
Meanwhile, the release of a full album is rare at a time when many musical artists are focused on releasing singles and digital versions of songs. But Bostic says there’s something special about pulling together a whole project and a physical keepsake in the form of an album.
The full band performance of the album slated here in Waconia for June 25 will include stories behind the songs, Bostic said, and will serve as a celebration in releasing it to the world. Tickets are available online at jennbostic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.