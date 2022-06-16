It’s there every Wednesday, in the parking lot of St. John’s United Church. Some of you know the place as Bongards Church, because, hey, it’s right by Bongards, at the crossroads of Highway 212 and County Road 51. We’re talking about Bongards farmers market, known officially as Bongards Market – it turns 10 this year.
According to the market’s administrator, Vicki Moteelall, “You will find a community of people surrounded by a bounty of locally grown produce, honey, maple syrup, eggs, cottage foods, fresh flowers, local crafts, knitted hats, jewelry, pet products, and other items.”
Now, that’s some nice variety.
You might even see your friends there. Lots of shoppers swear by it. Moteelall says people show up even when the vendors don’t. She recalls, last year on July 28, not many vendors came – it was July in Minnesota; we were having a hot one. However, over a hundred shoppers came, and according to Moteelall, “they were there to buy!”
Bongards Market draws sixty people even when it rains.
Moteelall remembers July 7 last year being one of their busier days, with fourteen vendors present, “including the Shoe Bus and 192 shoppers.”
And what might a Shoe Bus be?
The Good in the Hood Shoe Bus sells new and gently used shoes. Folks can also donate new and gently used shoes. The Shoe Bus crew then takes the proceeds, and according to Moteelall, “provides hunger relief to over 4000 Twin City residents monthly.” The Shoe Bus will be back at Bongards Farmers Market on Aug. 17.
This isn’t even the only charity work being done there. Moteelall explains. “During this celebratory tenth year, Bongards Market is continuing the activities for Power of Produce Club for children and Power of Produce Plus for adults 65-plus. These programs promote healthy eating through fun educational activities. Participants receive a $2 token each week to shop for fresh produce at Bongards Market. Each participant will also receive a free reusable shopping bag with the Minnesota Grown logo. Yes, Bongards Market has joined the Minnesota Grown membership of farmers markets. Check the Minnesota Grown website and you will find our market!”
Then, just for fun, they’re having some give-aways. Every week, the 50th and 100th shoppers will get $6 in Bongards bills to spend right there at the farmers market. Also for fun, they’re having Sunny Days Comfort Foods, Sweet Winks, and Fatbellies BBQ rotate each week with their food trucks.
Along with Moteelall, a dedicated crew of Larry Bachmann, Jeanette Bachmann, Sarah Schneewind, Chris Wing, and the new St. John’s pastor, Rev. Scott Siefert, teams up to bring you the event.
And they have a lot of work to do: greet vendors, assign sites, manage paperwork, help vendors set up, take down canopies, welcome shoppers, answer questions, and last but not least, assure a safe environment. In addition, with the help of Michelle Bachmann, they maintain a website and social media sites that allow organizers, vendors, and shoppers to communicate.
Every Wednesday from June through September, you can go there from 3 to 6 – that’s P.M., Post Meridiem. Don’t go there at 3 A.M. You’ll be waiting awhile.
