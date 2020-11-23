Most young people like macaroni and cheese, and that’s great, says Lynn Honnold, but meals like that don’t have to come out of a box.
Honnold is a family and consumer science (FACS) teacher at Waconia High School, and with a donation from nearby Bongards Premium Cheese is helping teach her culinary foods class to cook with real cheese, other fresh ingredients too.
Students in her class recently took 100 pounds of donated cheese and turned it into a variety of tempting dishes.
Culinary Foods I is an elective at the high school, but Honnold and other FACS, or home economics teachers believe it should be a required class “because everyone has to someday cook for themselves.”
“Knowing how to do more than the basics is a good thing,” she said, and can open up new possibilities in everyday meals. Honnold adds that many students entering her class for the first time “don’t have any idea of how to prepare a meal, or where their food comes from.” The culinary class explores that too.
Plus, cooking involves a variety of other knowledge, Honnold adds, such as measuring and math, nutrition, sanitation, research, presentation, and more. And with more individuals and families dining out, there were a growing number of jobs in the dining and hospitality industry – at least until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
There are also a variety other jobs in the food industry for students who might not want to go on to college or vocational school that don’t require a degree. For example, Bongards not only has jobs in processing dairy products, there are also positions in retail, maintenance, warehouse, packing and shipping. Bongards now has more than 500 employees to help it move milk from patrons’ farms to dairy product consumers around the world.
Scott Tomes is chief revenue officer at Bongards. Tomes and Honnold also are neighbors in Minnetrista, and he has two children in the Waconia school district, along with a third who graduated.
At Honnold’s invitation, he spoke to her class last year along with another Bongards representative about the cheese production process.
With classes being more distant this year and cooking not allowed in class during this pandemic year, Tomes said he was pleased that Bongards was able to make a cheese donation so that students could craft their own creations at home.
“It looks like they got very creative with our Bongards cheese,” he said.
And Honnold is grateful to Bongards for making the experience possible.
“The students enjoyed it,” she said. “It was later in the trimester so they are putting all the areas of learning together.” Honnold adds that even some of her non-adventuresome student eaters were impressed with what they could do and enjoy with a recipe and a few fresh ingredients.
Students came up with recipes from the Bongards website used as a guide. Try one out yourself at www.bongards.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.