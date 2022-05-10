The assistant superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has been tapped to lead District 110.
At a special ISD 110 board meeting Monday night, the Waconia school board unanimously selected Brian Gersich as the district's next superintendent.
Gersich has served since January 2019 as assistant superintendent of large Twin Cities south suburban District 191 encompassing the city of Burnsville and parts of the neighboring cities of Savage and Eagan with an enrollment of nearly 9,000 students. He previously was superintendent of Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools.
Gersich was chosen by the Waconia school board after an intensive search process that involved considerable stakeholder input, two rounds of public interviews and extensive board deliberations.
He was selected from among 16 candidate applications, narrowed to three finalists last week. Among the other finalists were Khuzana DeVaan, principal of Southview Elementary in Waconia for the past 21 years, and Andrew Vollmuth, principal of Normandale Hills Elementary with Bloomington Public Schools in Bloomington, Minn.
"Brian has shown our board that he not only meets, but exceeds, the hiring criteria established by our board and stakeholders. As the new leader of Waconia Public Schools, he will be able to build on the past work and successes the Waconia Schools are known for, and he is committed to moving the district forward. We are excited for this next chapter of student achievements to begin," Waconia board chair Dana Geller said in a statement.
The decision by the Waconia school board is contingent on Gersich agreeing to a contract with the district, as well an acceptable background check.
The school board expects to approve a contract on May 16. Upon approval, Gersich would begin his new position as Waconia Public Schools superintendent on July 1.
