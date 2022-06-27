The Waconia School Board heard a report at its meeting June 13 on a forensic audit conducted recently of school district financial operations.
Despite the onerous term, there was no smoking gun or evidence of malfeasance discovered from the forensic audit; however, auditors did suggest improvements in reporting, more detail in spending rationale and policy-related suggestions.
The school board determined last spring to conduct the audit to evaluate discrepancies between preliminary and final budgets over the past few years, and to identify and address potential inefficiencies in the budget process. The board last fall enlisted a firm called Intellex Forensics Inc. to conduct the audit.
Intellex representatives last Monday shared an overview of their three-month review. Discussion also touched on conditions around District 110’s statutory operating debt situation, capital expenditures, and the complexities of school funding. A written report is expected within the week.
Board member Luke DeBoer said he expects the board will address the audit in further detail once members receive the written report. He said some actions could be centered around procedural fixes and/or policy adoption, while calling the audit maybe also an opportunity for the board to reflect on its level of oversight.
The forensic audit cost the district about $20,000 to conduct.
