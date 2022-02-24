All bloodmobiles are important, but the one coming to the Willkommen Pavilion on Tuesday March 1 is especially so. The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.
The Red Cross has experienced a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations. Adding to the concern is the surge of COVID-19 cases. The Red Cross has experienced low donor turnout ever since the delta variant began spreading in August, and that trend continues as the Omicron variant takes over.
Red Cross has many struggles keeping a healthy blood supply for the public. Summer brings people taking vacations and missing bloodmobiles in their community, winters bring illness and snow storms where mobile operations need to be cancelled.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility.
March is American Red Cross month; the Edward Born American Legion Auxiliary will be observing the 50th anniversary of sponsoring bloodmobiles in NYA all the remains is everyone showing up for their appointment so that our goal is met. The goal for the day is 93 units, contact Red Cross directly at www.myredcrossblood.org or call LaVonne at 952-467-3214. Mark your calendar: March 1, noon – 6 p.m. at the Willkommen Pavilion, NYA.
