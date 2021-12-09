The day has come - Pastor Eric Aune of All Saints Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America is retiring after 36 years of service. Aune is only the second pastor to serve the congregation and has been with the church through a fire, several renovations and countless baptisms, weddings, and funerals.
“Pastor Eric was instrumental in building the church in the community, knocking on doors in order to raise money,” said Chris Starr. Starr is one of two pianists at All Saints and also directs the children’s choir. She has worked with Pastor Eric for over 30 years and their kids grew up together. When Pastor Eric first came to All Saints, there were only 70 congregation members and now there are over 1,600 members.
Aune grew up in Brahm, Minnesota and attended Augsburg College and Luther Seminary. Prior to serving as pastor at All Saints, he was the pastor at a two-point parish in St. James, Minnesota, East and West Sveadahl, for four years.
When Aune and his family first moved to Norwood Young America, they appreciated the way that the community welcomed them. Central High School allowed them to use the commons area to worship before they had their own building and also after the first building burned down in the mid-nineties. Aune has been grateful for the opportunity to work with other churches in the area as well. He recalled how wonderful it was to be able to lead a worship service with the Catholic Church on the 500 anniversary of the Reformation in 2017.
On Sunday, Nov. 21, All Saints held a Farewell Celebration for Aune, his wife Judy, and the rest of the Aune family. They were joined by Bishop Ann Svennungsen of the Minneapolis Area Synod who was actually Pastor Eric’s classmate during his time in the seminary.
“One of the things that Bishop Anne talked about is how, being a pastor, you have the privilege of speaking to people every week,” said Aune. “People want to hear a word from God, a hopeful word, a word of promise and that is what I have tried to do. It’s an honor that the parishioners let you into their lives and share their great joys and sorrows with you.”
“It was a very emotional service,” said Starr. “The thing about Pastor Eric that I think is the most remarkable is that he is so approachable and not judgemental. He really lives the Gospel and openly admits his faults. His sermons are wonderful to listen to and easy to relate to.”
Aune’s last service will be on Dec. 24. There were 24 people in attendance at his first Christmas Eve service and this year he expects there to be approximately 800. His official last day with All Saints will be on Dec. 31.
“I will really miss his friendship and his love for music,” said Starr. “We are not only losing him, but his family too.” Pastor Eric’s wife Judy has directed the choir and helped with Bible study. His kids have sung in the choir and worked and served the community.
“The All Saints congregation is a group that loves one another and has learned to forgive each other. They care about the community, encourage and care for each other, laugh and cry, and bear one another’s burdens,” said Aune. “The congregation will always be a part of our lives. We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve and we are looking forward to our next steps.”
