Medallion Hunt sleuths Michelle and Ella Kunard accept a $200 prize and plaque from Christine Fenner, Waconia Chamber of Commerce president, and Jason Tollefsrud, director with Cabinetworks Group, formerly Medallion Cabinetry. (Photo by Al Lohman)
Rotary exchange student Ella Mustalahti is pictured with winning ducks from the local Rotary’s Nickle Dickle Duck Races. (Photo courtesy of Waconia-West Carver Rotary)
Before we close the doors on another Nickle Dickle Day, there are a few loose ends to wrap up on Waconia’s big annual community festival held Sept. 17, including recognizing Medallion Hunt winners, Duck Race winners and Car Show winners (listed on page 14 in the Sept. 29 print edition of The Patriot).
Medallion sleuths
Mother/daughter team Michelle and Ella Kunard discovered the Nickle Dickle Medallion about a week before the event after reading clue # 2 in the Waconia Patriot. The search is a mother/daughter tradition, and this is the first time the pair have been successful in finding the medallion.
They said the word “middle” in the clue led them near Waconia Middle School. The word “community” in the clue guided them to the “Visit Waconia” sign at Lions Field across the street from the middle school where they found the wooden medallion inside a red bag.
Rotary has ducks in a row
The Waconia-West Carver Rotary Duck Races are a Nickle Dickle Day tradition for businesses and community members alike. This fun-packed Rotary event is free for kids and an opportunity for businesses to share in the popular community celebration.
Sixty-eight businesses sponsored a duck for the Rotary Duck Races this year. As part of the sponsorship, businesses receive their own “Racing Duck” to personalize and decorate for the event. The Waconia High School Art Club also shared their talents by decorating ducks for six businesses this year.
The races run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nickle Dickle Day. The Rotarians create the pond on Friday evening before the event, complete with generators and pumps necessary to propel the Ducks through the finish line, and the Waconia Fire Department arrives shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning to fill the pond with water.
For each race, children sign up for a duck and the top two for each race win a prize. There were 10 heats of 6-7 ducks, and they each raced approximately six times, allowing kids to participate in over 60 races. To add to the spirit and excitement of this event, Rotary judges the decorated ducks and recognizes the top three. Each year, sponsors find innovative, fun, or meaningfully unique ways to personalize their ducks. This year’s Top 3 Ducks were: Vandy’s Grille (1st), the Waconia Chamber of Commerce (2nd) and Gilbert Legal (3rd).
The Ducks have earned some well-deserved rest and are hanging out together at Scheff Insurance Agency a 44 First St West in Waconia, ready for pickup from their sponsors.
Funds raised by Rotary go to many worthy local and international causes and outreach programs. For more than 110 years, Rotarians have used their passion and energy to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, Rotarians are always working to better our world. Waconia-West Carver Rotary meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7:30am at Island View Golf Club/Vandy’s Grille. Guests are welcome to visit and learn more about Rotary!
