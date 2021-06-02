This past year’s pandemic might have been called “the days the music died,” with no Waconia Marching Band season and no Lake Waconia Band Festival. But this spring and summer, ‘Big Black’ is taking it to the streets again, with a full parade schedule, including a return of the local band festival Saturday, June 19, in downtown Waconia.
Step-off time for the first band is 6 p.m. that evening on Main Street near City Square Park, with Waconia’s own marching band closing the show.
“We’re looking forward to a great night of music and marching after missing the entire 2020 season,” said Waconia Marching Band Director John Pohland.
Last year’s marching band season was cancelled due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, and this year’s season was in doubt until a couple weeks ago with the easing of those restrictions.
Now, the Waconia Marching Band, 140 musicians strong, has a full slate of performances scheduled starting Wednesday, June 9, at 6 p.m., when Big Black will debut its 2021 show at City Square Park.
The competitive season follows in rapid-fire succession starting Monday, June 14, with the Benson Band Festival in Benson, Minn. Other performance dates at band festivals and parades around the state tag closely behind: Wednesday, June 16, Montevideo Fiesta of Marching Bands Festival, Montevideo; Thursday, June 17, a parade in Milaca; two events Saturday, June 19, including the Harry Wenger Band Festival in Owatonna during the day and the Lake Waconia Band Festival in the evening; Saturday, June 26, Glencoe Days; and the final competition, the Vikingland Band Festival in Alexandria on Sunday, June 27.
The Waconia Marching Band also will perform and play the National Anthem before the Minnesota Twins game on Tuesday, June 22 at Target Field. The band will perform locally for senior housing facilities and a child day care center on June 30.
Waconia performers will cap the season by marching in the Chanhassen Fourth of July parade.
