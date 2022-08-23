Each year, dozens of exhibitors share their creations at the Carver County Fair – baked goods, jellies and jams, quilts and embroidered items, plants and produce, art and photography, and more.
The exhibits are an integral part of the county fair, say fair organizers, drawing visitors to the Agriculture, Education and 4-H buildings. The displays also attract the exhibitors themselves, families and friends to see how they did in judging.
“It makes the fair more exciting,” said Marlene Zaback of Waconia, a first-time exhibitor with her grandkids.
As a first-time exhibitor himself with an unusual planter display of corn and canna lilies, this author spent some time at the fair last week talking with judges’ assistants about the process and exhibitors about what motivates them.
The process can be as a simple as filling out a registration form and dropping off an item the day before the fair. It can also be as complex as following detailed instructions, like canning, for example, or entering a full description about the entry, like antiques. It’s all outlined in a 66-page exhibitor’s handbook.
Most of the pages in the handbook pertain to livestock showing, but that’s a whole other animal. There are more than a dozen non-livestock exhibitor departments with various divisions and classes within each category, so literally hundreds of items exhibitors can bring to the fair.
Some register one item, others bring in wagonloads – 15 to 20 items.
The fair offers exhibitors a chance to show off their specialty, or share something new they learned. Like Nichol Pederson of Norwood Young America who dropped off a striking acrylic portrait of her cat. She has been painting only six months.
Todd Berger brought in 15 items, calling fair participation a chance to explore different categories and interests.
“Plus, I can be somebody at the fair,” Berger joked. “Last year mine were named the best carrots in Carver County.” Never mind that there were only three other entries in that category.
In addition to being recognized with blue, red or even grand champion ribbons, exhibitors also are eligible for premium checks from the fair administration – generally $1-$4 per entry but as much as $7-$8.
“You’re not going to get rich,” one exhibitor said. In fact, the cost for the materials or ingredients to prepare an exhibit is far more than the payoff, but the reward is intrinsic, and as another exhibitor said, “You might just make enough to pay admission to the fair.”
For many it’s a fair tradition. Sherry Urness began coming to the fair with her grandmother when she was five, started exhibiting, and later became an assistant and judge. Last week, her son Lucas was helping out.
There are also familiar names who display and win annually at the fair like a Judy Vanderlinde or Colleen Kelzer.
One man at fair registration last week was in line with a box full of baked goods.
“These aren’t mine,” he said. “My daughter is the baker. I just bring them in and eat them.”
“We could get slammed with bakery items at the end of the day,” said registration assistant Mary Lou Wildung. “Many bakers could be in their kitchens now so their items are fresh when they bring them.”
It turns out fair registrars in the baked goods category didn’t get slammed. In fact, the numbers were down this year. That comes after a wave of entries last year.
“No one was going anywhere during COVID so they had time to try things,” Urness said.
Categories seem to grow and wane in popularity too, registrars observe.
A few years ago, home brewing and homemade wines were popular. In fact, there were so many entries one year, WIldung said, that the judge who tasted them all had to call for a ride home.
