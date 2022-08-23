Each year, dozens of exhibitors share their creations at the Carver County Fair – baked goods, jellies and jams, quilts and embroidered items, plants and produce, art and photography, and more.

The exhibits are an integral part of the county fair, say fair organizers, drawing visitors to the Agriculture, Education and 4-H buildings. The displays also attract the exhibitors themselves, families and friends to see how they did in judging.

