Bevens Creek Inn - Stay Suites officially opened in Norwood Young America on Dec. 17. Named after the creek in Carver County, it’s located in the Railroad Drive strip mall off Highway 212 on the east side of town. The brand new boutique hotel houses 10 suites, including one handicap-accessible room as well as a pet-friendly room, though pets are allowed in all 10 rooms for an additional fee.
The hotel will provide a convenient location for travelers and guests coming into town short-term. In fact, it’s the only hotel on Highway 212 in all of Carver County. Owner Arun Subbiah, who has a background in commercial properties and hotel management and owns Sauber Laundromat in the same strip mall, explains the inspiration and reason behind opening the business.
“There was an opportunity to bring a hotel in a small scale to an existing space In NYA, which currently does not have a hotel. We wanted to focus on creating a few different suite configurations that could suit different needs. We worked with Architect Whitten & Associates in Wayzata to implement this concept and got some of the original contractors that were involved in the construction of the mall back in 2004. Our goal at the same time was to improve the mall and bring additional customers into the space. After discussing with the city, and doing some preliminary analysis, we thought it was a good fit and the city has been very supportive of our effort here.”
Despite there being little competition in the area, Subbiah didn’t hold back when it came to getting creative with the design and operation of the hotel, all while honoring much of the original structure of the space. After all, a 10 room hotel is not a large operation. And while getting creative may simply come with the territory, what Subbiah has accomplished here makes Bevens Creek Inn more than a hotel. It’s a stay in a unique and modern, yet quaint space.
Subbiah says, “Hotels typically come with quite a bit of overhead expenses, which are typically justified at a larger scale. We wanted to implement remote-access technology in this facility to help us create a sustainable cost model along the lines of vacation rental; combining some of these aspects with the hotel model. We offer only contactless self check-in and express check-out, and staff is always available by phone or text at the main hotel number. We have attempted to automate the frontend tasks that are typically associated with a hotel, but the backend support for this facility remains the same as any other hotel.”
In addition to a convenient check-in and check-out model, the comfort and privacy of guests is a top priority. Since the hotel sits inside a space with large storefront commercial windows, all of which are part of the front-facing suites, Subbiah had to come up with a solution to maintain the look on the outside while providing privacy for hotel guests.
“For day time privacy, we have plans to modify the store front windows with unique graphics, where only guests inside can see outside, but not the other way around. In addition, large decorative curtains will provide privacy if needed during the day and at night.”
What’s more, the hotel will utilize Sauber Laundromat for its laundry needs, so guests need not worry about running out of clean clothes. The inn will also be partnering with Alli B’s Coffee Shop in the same strip mall. Every guest will be given a coupon to the café to get their day started with a coffee just steps away from their room.
By the looks of it, things are off to an exciting start, and Subbiah anticipates a busy spring and summer. He is looking forward to running the hotel and creating a stay that is comfortable and enjoyable for each and every visitor.
