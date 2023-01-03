Bevens Creek Inn - Stay Suites officially opened in Norwood Young America on Dec. 17. Named after the creek in Carver County, it’s located in the Railroad Drive strip mall off Highway 212 on the east side of town. The brand new boutique hotel houses 10 suites, including one handicap-accessible room as well as a pet-friendly room, though pets are allowed in all 10 rooms for an additional fee.

The hotel will provide a convenient location for travelers and guests coming into town short-term. In fact, it’s the only hotel on Highway 212 in all of Carver County. Owner Arun Subbiah, who has a background in commercial properties and hotel management and owns Sauber Laundromat in the same strip mall, explains the inspiration and reason behind opening the business.

