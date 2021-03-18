Drama is back on at Mayer Lutheran High School, bringing theater lovers two one act plays this spring. In the interest of fairness, one is a comedy – Complaint Department and Lemonade – and the other is a drama – The Struggles. Both have received high praise from previous showings, and the drama department is happy to show these two plays off virtually and limited in person.
“It’s been interesting with COVID, wearing masks during rehearsals and social distancing,” said Tim Bode, director. “But I’m happy that we’re working with the kids on this.”
The first play, Complaint Department and Lemonade, follows the idea that people will complain about almost anything. The show rapidly devolves into complaints about famous foods to songs being too catchy and even the price of fine cheese. Complainers become part of the complaints, and the department has to handle all of them. The question is, how does the complaint department not lose their collective minds when all they deal with is negativity?
Taking a rapid turn, the second play is a drama, The Struggles. This play centers around the life of “Megan”, a girl adapting to the academic challenges of being dyslexic and having ADD. In a Wonderland-esque twist, she meets her struggles in a dream world and gets to see the burden of being a student with learning disabilities. This drama looks at embarrassing memories, late assignments, and forgotten homework, ending in an uplifting manner.
While normally there would be a spring play, this year it was decided that due to lack of students, One Acts would serve the students better since casts for them are usually very small.
“We’ve already done all the blocking and have ideas for costumes and props ready to go,” said Bode.
Of course, the regular monkey wrench lately is COVID and the restrictions that come with it. The plan for Mayer Lutheran is to do a mix of virtual and in-person showings. That way family members can still see the play no matter where they have to be. To get in person tickets, reservations need to be made because of the limited seating.
On the school’s end, showing the plays via livestream is acceptable to the companies that own them. Not only is that suddenly more common place, schools pay the same fee they would for an in-person showing, no matter how many people view the livestream.
Showings start on Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20 at 7pm, and Sunday, March 21 at 2 PM. The Friday performance will also be live-streamed on the Mayer Lutheran YouTube channel. Cast members are (in alphabetical order) Houston Green, Ashlyn Guse, Grace Litzau, Elsa McCarty, Brooke Olson, Lauren Rapp, Allie Rasmussen, and Rebecca Tredray. The production is directed by Bode and produced by Wendy Bakken.
Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Due to limited seating, advance reservations will be required - visit mayerlutheran.org for reservation information. Running time with intermission is approximately 90 minutes, so plan accordingly and remember to have fun during the performances.
