The Carver County Fair isn’t for another six weeks, but this Sunday, June 26, the fairgrounds Entertainment Center will be hopping with activity from 4-8 p.m.
It’s a cancer benefit for young Zoey Orth, age 2 1/2, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Parents Mike and Heather Orth face thousands of dollars of expenses in experimental treatment for their daughter not covered by insurance and the benefit is a way to provide some support, explains event organizer Jeff Mair. Maier is an orthopedic surgeon with Twin Cities Orthopedics and is connected with Heather Orth through TCO where she is currently a physician recruiter.
Mair highlights that the evening will feature two bands, silent auction and games, food stands and food trucks, drinks, and activities for kids including a bounce house, face painting and balloon artist. Music starts at 4:30 p.m., opening with the Ben Mulwana Band with Minneapolis favorite GB Leighton headlining from 6-8.
Additionally, there are Zoey shirts for sale and other opportunities to make a donation.
“We have experienced a full spectrum of emotions during this journey,” the Orths wrote in a flyer about the cancer benefit and said they are “deeply grateful to their community of family and friends.”
“Unfortunately, cancer spreads but so does goodwill in the community,” Maier said, and he’s hoping the community rallies for this cause. There several ways to participate.
Tickets are $10 and are available in advance at HomeTown Bank, Mackenthun’s and Waconia Brewing Company, or at the fairgrounds on the day of event. Attend if you can, or if you just want to make a donation, stop by HomeTown Bank (cash or check, payable to Zoey Orth) or Venmo@ZoeyOrth. T-shirts also are available for sale at zoeyshirt@yahoo.com.
