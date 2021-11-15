A benefit concert is being planned early next year at Waconia High School for Alyson Feltmann, a young Lester Prairie, Minn. woman critically injured last month in a near-fatal motorcycle accident.
The concert will feature Johnny Cash tribute band Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio. Feltmann sang with Hall in his first band right out of high school, performing signature Johnny Cash-June Carter duets like “Jackson” and “Long-legged Guitar Pickin’ Man.”
Now, Hall is planning the benefit with proceeds going to Feltmann and her family as she endures a long hospital stay and several surgeries.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, 6-8 p.m. at the WHS Performing Arts Center, 1650 Community Drive. Some “special guests” also will perform that evening, according to Hall.
Tickets can be purchased at Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, by calling 612-449-5817, or by calling or texting 952-232-8445. Tickets also will be available at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
