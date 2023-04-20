Earlier this year a Waconia Communities of Belonging group invited area residents to participate in a survey to provide some insights around people’s feelings toward Waconia being a welcoming community, and a thriving, vibrant place where people feel like they belong.

While community turnout for the survey was low – just 52 responses, it did provide some good information for the group to consider as they continue their journey to create an inclusive community for everyone, according to Pat Stieg, Public Health specialist with Carver County Health and Human Services, the agency that is helping lead Communities of Belonging initiatives with Waconia and other communities in the county.

