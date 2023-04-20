Earlier this year a Waconia Communities of Belonging group invited area residents to participate in a survey to provide some insights around people’s feelings toward Waconia being a welcoming community, and a thriving, vibrant place where people feel like they belong.
While community turnout for the survey was low – just 52 responses, it did provide some good information for the group to consider as they continue their journey to create an inclusive community for everyone, according to Pat Stieg, Public Health specialist with Carver County Health and Human Services, the agency that is helping lead Communities of Belonging initiatives with Waconia and other communities in the county.
Among some high-level survey results:
• 75 percent of respondents indicated that they feel welcome in Waconia
• 90 percent feel safe in their community
• 85 percent feel that they know their neighbors in the area where they live
• 83 percent feel welcomed by their neighbors
• 83 percent volunteer to help in the community
• 67 percent feel that there are places in the community that promote a sense of belonging
• Only 41 percent believe that people from all backgrounds are welcomed in Waconia
• 47 percent said that they have either witnessed discrimination or have been discriminated against in the community
• Only 38 percent feel that inclusion is a priority for the Waconia community
While survey participants had a lot of good things to say about their community, some of the concerns included:
• A lack of communication so everyone knows about events that are happening in the community
• A lack of transportation options
• Difficulty in meeting people and making friends
• Limited opportunities for recreational pursuits for a broad range of interests and age groups
• A lack of diversity among the community’s residents, around race and ethnicity
• Resistance by some to accept new groups of people into the community, and to understand the benefits of diversity
Stieg indicated the survey results provide enough insights from the Waconia community to consider next steps. That includes digging deeper into some of the responses through community focus groups or conversations with resident groups, which is expected to occur in the next month or two.
In the meantime, the Waconia Communities of Belonging group would like to get more involvement from others. Local residents, or organizations that would like to join the initiative can contact Patrick Stieg at pstieg@co.carver.mn.us
